Motion Control Market size to increase by USD 5.20 billion during 2022-2027, Integration of motion control systems with digital drives to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The motion control market size is expected to grow by USD 5.20 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. The integration of motion control systems with digital drives boosts market growth. Motion controllers are evolving, integrating intelligence for precision and speed. Enhanced connectivity allows seamless data transfer to SCADA networks. Integrated with digital drives, they optimize industrial processes across sectors, ensuring dynamic response and adaptability. Servo motors in new machinery drive faster production changes, fostering market growth. The increasing need for compact motion controllers is an emerging market trend. However, Competitive pricing strategy followed by low-cost Asian manufacturers hampers market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motion Control Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by Application (Metal and machinery manufacturing, Packaging and labeling, Robotics, Semiconductor and electronics, and Others), Product (Electronic devices, Actuators, AC drives, Motion controllers, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the motion control market: ABB Ltd., ACS Motion Control Ltd., ADVANCED Motion Controls, Aerotech Inc., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Delta Computer Systems Inc., Dover Motion, Eaton Corp. Plc, Galil Motion Control, Kollmorgen Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, OMRON Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Motion Control Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.4% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

The Motion Control Market is driven by the growing demand for precision and automation in various industries. Key components such as Servo Motors, Stepper Motors, Motor Drives, and Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) play pivotal roles. Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Actuators, Encoders, and Sensors contribute to seamless control. The integration of Motion Controllers, Industrial Robots, and Motion Planning enhances efficiency. CNC Systems ensure precise Computer Numerical Control. Feedback Systems, Linear, and Rotary Motion Systems, along with Ball Screws and Linear Guides, optimize motion. Hydraulic and Pneumatic Systems provide power, while Electronic Speed Controllers, Motion Software, and Fieldbus Communication (EtherCAT, Modbus, Industrial Ethernet) facilitate intelligent control. Machine Vision Systems, Positioning Systems, Acceleration, and Deceleration Control, Motion Amplifiers, and Torque Control Systems contribute to comprehensive motion solutions.

Keg Segments:

The metal and machinery manufacturing segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various contouring machines like milling, lathe, and grinding tools are vital in metal applications. Machine tools, crucial in metal industries for cutting and forming, see increased demand in the automotive and aerospace sectors. The shift from manual to CNC machines boosts accuracy and productivity, driven by design specifications and technology integration. Automation via motion control systems enhances product quality, and reduces time, and operational costs, elevating competitiveness in machine tool applications.

