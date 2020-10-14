Motion Control Market worth $16.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Motion Control Market with COVID-19 Impact by Component (Actuators & Mechanical systems, Motors, Motion Controllers, Drives, Sensor & Feedback Devices, Software & Services), System (Open Loop, Closed Loop), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Motion Control Market size is expected to grow from USD 14.9 billion in 2020 to USD 16.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.5%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by growth in the adoption of automation in manufacturing facilities to secure employee health & safety in the COVID-19 crisis, high adoption of advanced and automated processes in the manufacturing sector, safety-enabled productivity in industries due to stringent safety rules imposed by governments.

Automotive end user to hold the largest share of the motion control market during the forecast period

The growing adoption of automation has fueled the demand for motors. Manufacturers are also trying to adopt energy-efficient motors to work alongside different initiatives to save energy. Motors find a wide range of applications in industries such as semiconductors & electronics, food processing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, packaging, and paper & printing. Motors are key components of these control systems. With the rise in industrial automation, manufacturers have been emphasizing using energy-efficient motors.

Motion control market for closed-loop system to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

A closed-loop control system looks at the current output and alters it to the desired condition; also known as a feedback system, the control action in these systems is based on the output. The adoption of closed-loop systems is high as the process is automated, and no human intervention is required. The closed-loop system can automatically adjust the systems' inputs, improve the stability of a system, reduce system sensitivity, increase robustness, and create a reliable system without human intervention. Due to these factors, the adoption of a closed-loop system is rising.

The motion control market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

APAC is expected to dominate the global motion control market during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization and industrialization are increasing the demand for motion control in the region. However, COVID-19 is a global health emergency and an economic crisis, which has impacted the motion control market in 2020 adversely. These end-users are non-operational due to stringent measures, which include lockdown, restrictions on foreign trade, and a halt in the supply of non-essential products and services taken by several governments across the world as precautionary measures for the safety of people. There is also a huge supply-demand gap due to the decline in global demand. Moreover, the increasing automation activities in the industries, such as the use of customized robots for different applications, and other sectors related to the production of smartphones and automobiles, which include electronics assembly and semiconductor machinery, are some of the reasons for the growth of the motion control products market in APAC.

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), and Siemens (Germany), Fanuc (Japan), Yaskawa (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Bosch Rexroth AG, (Germany). are among a few major players in the motion control market.

