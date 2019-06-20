Motion Sensor Market Worth $9.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report on the "Motion Sensor Market by Motion Technology (IR, Ultrasonic, Microwave, Dual Technology, & Tomographic), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, & Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Motion Sensor Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2019 to USD 9.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The market is mainly driven by huge demand for consumer electronics; stringent government regulations for automotive; use of MEMS technology in motion sensors; growing adoption of automation; rising demand from emerging economies; and increasing expenditure in defense.

Market for dual technology to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The market for dual technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dual technology motion sensing is widely used in consumer electronics and automotive applications. Presently, this market holds significant value and is expected to witness high growth in the coming years owing to the use of motion sensors for high-precision motion detection. The markets for infrared and microwave motion technologies are expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Consumer electronics application to hold largest share of motion sensor market during forecast period

Based on application, consumer electronics application is expected to hold the largest share of the overall motion sensor market during the forecast period. The consumer electronics segment is driving the market for motion sensors. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for smartphones & tablets. Moreover, the increased demand in the interactive motion gaming and the use of gyroscopes in smart gadgets are also driving the growth of the motion sensor market.

Europe to remain a major consumer of motion sensors during the forecast period

The motion sensor market in Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the overall motion sensor market throughout the forecast period. Europe is emerging as the manufacturing hub for applications such as automotive and consumer electronics, which are also the major contributors to the motion sensor market. Therefore, Europe holds the leading position in this market. The Americas is the second-largest market for motion sensors and it is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. Growing industrial and home automation; emerging applications, such as augmented and virtual reality and IoT; and huge defense expenditure by the US government are the major factors driving this market.

The report profiles the most promising players in the market. The market is highly dynamic because of the presence of a significant number of big and small players operating in it. Key players in the market are STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Honeywell International (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Japan), Analog Devices (US), Microchip Technology (US), TDK InvenSense (US), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Memsic (US), Kionix (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), IFM Electronic (US), Sensata Technologies (US), Xsens Technologies (Netherlands), Colibrys (Switzerland), Seiko Epson (Japan), KVH Industries (US), InnaLabs (Ireland), Qualtre (US), and Panasonic Electric Works (Germany).

