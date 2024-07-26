Motion Sickness Drugs Market size is set to grow by USD 139.5 million from 2024-2028, Availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motion sickness drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 139.5 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period. availability of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of nauseogenic information technology. However, nonpharmacological countermeasures to treat motion sickness poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tivic Health Systems Inc., Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global motion sickness drugs market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Antihistamines and Anticholinergics), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., CVS Health Corp., DM Pharma Marketing Pvt. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hylands, Lupin Ltd., Merck KGaA, Myungmoon Pharm Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Perrigo Co. Plc, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tivic Health Systems Inc., Viatris Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., Zenomed Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Motion sickness is a common issue that restricts individuals from traveling comfortably. Current treatments for motion sickness are unsatisfactory, but recent advancements in brain imaging, neuron physiology, and neuropharmacology offer potential solutions. Neurophysiology, pathway mapping, and MRI techniques have been employed to study the brain's cortex, cerebellum, and brainstem, revealing the environmental and behavioral factors that trigger and protect against motion sickness. Nauseogenic information technology, which uses nausea-inducing vehicles to analyze postural stability, has shown that motion sickness occurs at specific frequencies. This technology is still in its infancy, but it's expected to provide valuable insights for developing effective motion sickness drugs. The nauseogenic information technology's potential impact on the market is significant, as it could lead to the discovery of new targets for motion sickness medication.

Motion sickness, a temporary medical condition caused by multi-axial motion or acceleration, results in discomfort and sensation of nausea, increased salivation, belching, sweating, and hyperventilation. Unmet healthcare needs persist due to the distressing symptoms, particularly for pregnant women, children, cancer patients, and travelers. Pharmacological therapies, including antihistaminic drugs like Dimenhydrinate, Meclizine, and Anticholinergics such as Prochlorperazine and Scopolamine, are commonly used. Oral medications are available at hospital pharmacies and online providers. New innovations like Reliefband and Reliefband Sport provide non-pharmacological relief. The COVID-19 pandemic and virtual reality technology have increased the demand for motion sickness treatments. Females, pregnant women, and those experiencing motion sickness in the US Virgin Islands are among the significant consumer groups.

Market Challenges

Motion sickness, a condition characterized by nausea, vomiting, and dizziness caused by conflicting sensory signals, affects individuals during travel or exposure to motion stimuli. Two nonpharmacological countermeasures, habituation training and behavioral training, are effective in preventing and controlling motion sickness. Habituation training involves exposing individuals to prolonged periods of motion stimulation to induce motion sickness habituation. This method, which may last for several weeks, stimulates sensory conflict in the brain to achieve habituation. Parabolic flight, horizontal suspension, neural buoyancy stimulation, and preflight virtual reality training are examples of habituation training techniques used to prevent motion sickness in astronauts and others. Behavioral training, on the other hand, helps individuals balance visual and vestibular information during motion sickness. A forward-looking vision to a distant horizon, controlled breathing, soothing music, and odor are some behavioral measures that alleviate motion sickness symptoms. Additionally, a protein-rich beverage taken before optokinetic stimulation and vitamin C supplementation have proven effective in treating motion sickness. Traditional Chinese practices, such as acupuncture at P6 or Nei guan point and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation of the right Zusanli acupoint and the posterior neck, have also been used to suppress motion sickness symptoms and alleviate cognitive impairment. These nonpharmacological countermeasures are crucial in controlling and preventing motion sickness, reducing the need for pharmacological drugs.

Motion sickness, characterized by belching, sweating, hyperventilating, and an uncomfortable sensation, affects various populations including travelers, cancer patients, and those using virtual reality technology. Pharmacological therapies offer relief through antihistaminic and anticholinergic drugs. Antihistamines like dimenhydrinate, meclizine, and anticholinergics such as scopolamine and prochlorperazine are common treatments. Oral medications are widely used, but transdermal drugs like the Scopolamine patch offer advantages. In developed economies, demand for motion sickness drugs is high, particularly in hospital pharmacies and online providers. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand due to travel restrictions. Wearable relief bands like Reliefband and Reliefband Sport are gaining popularity. Traditional medicines also play a role in motion sickness treatment.

Segment Overview

This motion sickness drugs market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Antihistamines

1.2 Anticholinergics Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Antihistamines- The Motion Sickness Drugs Market is primarily served by first-generation antihistamines, including Cinnarizine, Meclizine, Promethazine hydrochloride, and Promethazine teoclate. These drugs possess anti-allergic, anti-tussive, anti-pruritic, and anti-emetic properties. Their anti-emetic effect is attributed to the blockade of histamine 1 (H1) receptors and muscarinic receptors. Cinnarizine, a piperazine derivative, takes effect two to three hours post-administration, with a half-life of three to six hours. Meclizine hydrochloride, another piperazine, has the least sedative effect and a longer duration of action. Promethazine hydrochloride and promethazine teoclate, phenothiazines, are widely used for nausea, vomiting, and vertigo treatment, with marketed anti-motion sickness activity and sedative effects. Cyclizine, an approved motion sickness treatment, is subjected to abuse due to its euphoric effect and is available over-the-counter (OTC). The OTC availability of these drugs increases accessibility and affordability, making them popular choices for preventing and treating motion sickness. The first-generation antihistamines' anti-motion sickness activity is not solely due to histamine blockade but rather their peripheral- and central-acting anticholinergic properties. As such, their widespread use among motion sickness patients is expected to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

The Information Technology (IT) market in Chile is rapidly expanding, driven by increased digital transformation and technological adoption, with significant growth projected in cloud computing and cybersecurity sectors. Meanwhile, the global antiemetic drug market is fueled by rising cancer treatments and nausea-related conditions. Additionally, the global diuretic drugs market is anticipated to grow due to the increasing prevalence of hypertension and heart failure.

Research Analysis

Motion sickness, a temporary sensation of discomfort and anxiety caused by multi-axial motion, acceleration, and sensory conflict between the eyes and inner ear, is a common medical condition affecting millions globally. Unmet healthcare needs persist due to the varying severity and triggers of motion sickness, including travel, virtual reality, and certain medical conditions like cancer and Coronavirus. Medicines, including prescription drugs and traditional remedies, are used for relief. Developed economies witness high demand dynamics for motion sickness drugs, with wearable relief bands like Reliefband and Reliefband Sport gaining popularity. Transdermal drugs and oral drugs are common routes of administration, while online pharmacies offer convenient access to these medicines. Motion sickness affects travelers, females, and individuals undergoing cancer treatment, highlighting the need for effective and accessible solutions. Acetylcholine plays a key role in the development of motion sickness, making it a target for drug development.

Market Research Overview

Motion sickness is a common medical condition characterized by temporary sensation of discomfort, nausea, anxiety, and other symptoms caused by multi-axial motion, acceleration, and sensory conflict between the eyes and inner ear. Unmet healthcare needs for motion sickness relief are significant, particularly for pregnant women, children, cancer patients, travelers, and individuals experiencing virtual reality or coronavirus-related motion sickness. Pharmacological therapies include antihistaminic drugs, such as dimenhydrinate, meclizine, and diphenhydramine, and anticholinergic drugs, like scopolamine and prochlorperazine. These drugs come in various forms, including oral medications, transdermal patches, and wearable relief bands like Reliefband and Reliefband Sport. Healthcare systems, hospital pharmacies, online providers, drug stores, and retail pharmacies offer these medicines for relief. Symptoms of motion sickness include nausea, increased salivation, belching, sweating, hyperventilating, and an uncomfortable sensation in the stomach. In developed economies, demand dynamics for motion sickness treatments continue to grow, with traditional medicines and prescription drugs also playing a role in the market.

