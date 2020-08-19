Motionsoft Joins Daxko to Expand the Most Extensive Tech-Based Community in Health and Wellness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko announced today that it acquired Motionsoft, a thought leader in member management software that powers some of the largest brands in the club industry. With a full continuum of solutions and services for an ever-changing business environment, Daxko offers member-based business software, CRM, digital marketing, payment processing, full service billing, community engagement solutions, workout tracking, and a trusted integration platform, to the entire health, wellness, and fitness industry.

"We are excited to welcome Motionsoft to the Daxko family," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "Leveraging our shared experience, passion, and commitment to empowering the industry, we will be able to better serve health, fitness, and wellness centers to thrive in a constantly evolving landscape."

The addition of Motionsoft forms an unrivaled set of end-to-end solutions for local start-ups to global franchises.

"I am thrilled for Motionsoft to join the Daxko mission of powering health and wellness worldwide," says Al Noshirvani, Motionsoft's Co-Founder and Chairman. "Joining a like-minded organization led by experienced owners, operators, and fitness professionals, together we will drive the solutions that define our industry now and into the future."

"I am so excited for what this acquisition means for our customers, as they will have easier access to an unprecedented selection of world-class solutions and services," added Rick Auletta, Motionsoft's CEO.

Daxko will immediately begin preserving, elevating, and integrating the Motionsoft platforms to help club owners and operators reach their full potential in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Daxko is a portfolio company of GI Partners.

Maynard Cooper & Gale served as legal counsel. Financial Technology Partners ("FT Partners") served as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Motionsoft and its Board of Directors in this transaction. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to Motionsoft.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140 countries, nearly 16,000 facilities, and over 17 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com.

About Motionsoft

Founded in 2004, Motionsoft is a pioneer in Software-as-a-Service for member-based organizations, providing software and business management services to fitness clubs, corporate fitness facilities, hospital wellness centers, and university recreation centers. Now used by more than 1,200 innovative businesses and 8+ million members, Motionsoft's software suite includes MoSo, a robust enterprise software solution designed for fitness operators who require custom software and service solutions, MoSoClub, a cloud-based club management software solution for operators and owners in need of a leading packaged software solution. To learn more, visit motionsoft.net.

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm based in San Francisco, California. The firm has raised over $21 billion in capital from leading institutional investors around the world to invest in private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity team invests primarily in companies in the Healthcare, IT Infrastructure, Services, and Software sectors. The real estate team invests across a broad range of platforms and strategies. The data infrastructure team invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information on GI Partners and its entire portfolio, please visit www.gipartners.com.

