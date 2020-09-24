Motiva Appoints Kimberly M. Green As Executive Vice President Of Human Resources

"I am excited to welcome Kimberly's energy and experience to our Executive Leadership Team," said Brian Coffman, President and CEO of Motiva. "Her extensive legal background, with emphasis on Labor, Benefits and HR matters, will bring immense value to Motiva and the strategic role the HR organization plays in our business."

Prior to her role as Executive Vice President of HR, Green served as Motiva's Associate General Counsel, overseeing the attorneys who provide corporate, commercial and regulatory legal support to the company. Green was instrumental in standing up the company's current HR organization and employee benefits and has been involved in several of its largest initiatives and transactions since 2015.

Prior to joining Motiva, Green spent 13 years at Shell, where she specialized in labor, employment, and employee benefits. She expanded her scope to support Shell's downstream commercial business serving as Vice President of Legal for Jiffy Lube International, a Shell subsidiary.

Green earned an undergraduate degree in psychology from Baylor University and Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctorate degrees from the University of Houston. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Houston Bar Association, the Texas General Counsel Forum, and the Association of Corporate Counsel.

About Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes and markets petroleum products throughout the United States. The company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex (PAMC) in Port Arthur, TX, is comprised of North America's largest refinery with a crude capacity of more than 630,000 barrels a day, the country's largest lubricant plant, and an adjacent chemical plant. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. The company's 2,500 US employees are dedicated to delivering excellence and having fun making a difference. Motiva is wholly-owned by Saudi Aramco.

