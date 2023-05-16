Motiva Chemicals Continues Star Status in OSHA's Voluntary Protection Program (VPP)

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiva Enterprises announced today that their chemicals plant, part of the company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex, has been recertified with the "Star" designation from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). At 35 years, this makes the Port Arthur Chemicals plant the oldest active federal VPP site in the nation with a union-represented workforce.

OHSA's VPP program recognizes the outstanding achievements of sites that have successfully incorporated comprehensive safety and health management programs into their total management systems. VPP-certified sites are committed to being industry leaders in all aspects of occupational health and safety.

"The safety and well-being of our people and communities is ingrained in our operations," said Jeff Newman, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Motiva's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex. "I am so proud of our employees who paved the way for this designation years ago, and to all who have continued down this path by implementing industry best practices and improvements at our facility over the last thirty-five years."

The VPP flag will be flown at the site's entry as a representation of the teamwork achieved by employees and represented workers as well as the company's continued commitment to safe and reliable operations.

About Motiva

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products throughout the Americas. The company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex is comprised of North America's largest refinery with a crude capacity of 630,000 barrels a day, the country's largest base oil plant, and an adjacent chemical plant. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. The company's 2,400 U.S. employees are dedicated to delivering excellence and having fun making a difference. Motiva is wholly owned by Aramco.

