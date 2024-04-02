Motivational Books on Women in Leadership Featured in LibraryBub Selection for April

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Mindy Gibbins-Klein explains that "many women want to read books written by people who have experienced similar challenges to them… The different angles and challenges presented by female authors tend to resonate with women in business." In her book Awakening, lawyer Areva Martin examines women in leadership and the lies they've been told. Her awakening was a realization that despite her hard work, her credentials and her accomplishments, she would not get ahead by staying at the firm that employed her"; she knew she had to step out of that system that she had no control over and build a career for herself. She urges women, "Don't allow yourself to think that there's something wrong with you… Don't stop speaking your mind." Jill Bausch writes about the need for the same determination in her book Why Brave Women Win. She describes a path for women of confidence and power in the workplace. Her book won a bronze medal for women's non-fiction in the Readers' Favorite Book Awards. A reviewer recognizes the strength of Bausch's "message of empowerment and authenticity..." and sees how "it encourages readers, especially women, to take control of their careers and pursue their passions and purposes".

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed children's author Tracy Nelson Maurer recalls her visit to the children's section of her local public library. "It smelled musty and looked shoe-horned into the space. I didn't care. Shelves at my height held more books than I could count — all for young readers like me! My heart leapt when I learned that I was old enough for my first library card — the key to that vast kingdom of words." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Romance

Not the Same Water by Karen Black ISBN: 978-0972444989

NON-FICTION

Business

Awakening by Areva Martin ISBN: 978-1637351253

Bridges to Leadership: vision, empowerment, strategy, people, action by Oded Agam ISBN: 978-1637351673

Business As UnUsual by Rick Yvanovich ISBN: 978-1637352335

Chaos by Design by Kader Sakkaria, Imran Karbhari and Trevor Macomber ISBN: 978-1637350041

CIONET Cookbook No. 2: recipes for digital success by Hendrik Deckers ASIN: B0BZGXD7JS

The CyberSecurity Leadership Handbook for the CISO and the CEO by Jean-Christophe Gaillard ISBN: 978-1637351864

HR You Kidding Me?: surprisingly simple steps to unlock the power of people by Cory Sanford ISBN: 978-1637352427

Inevitable Revolutions by Aaron Vick ISBN: 978-1637350218

Invest and Grow Rich: achieve financial independence with $500 a month by Sanjay Jaybhay ISBN: 978-1943386659

Multifamily Apartment Syndications by Chris Roberts ISBN: 978-1637352359

Own Success: a proven method to succeed in business with a franchise by Dan Citrenbaum ISBN: 978-1637351765

Pivotal Leadership: a masterclass in innovation and persuasion by Alinka Rutkowska, Bill Akins, Buster Arnwine et al. ISBN: 978-1637353004

Stifled: where good leaders go wrong by James G. Wetrich ISBN: 978-1637350386

The Strategy Handbook: the secret sauce to daily business success by Jeroen Kraaijenbrink ISBN: 978-1637351116

Why Brave Women Win by Jill Bausch ISBN: 978-1637351529

Science & Math

Brain Habits: the science of subconscious success by Phillip John Campbell ISBN: 978-1637350904

Self-Help

Confessions of an Ironman by David Solyomi ISBN: 978-1637351079

Children's

Sweetie, That's Not Sweets! by Kathleen Humel ISBN: 978-1637351734

LibraryBub author J.D.R. Hawkins considers the ongoing promotion of her novel A Beckoning Hellfire to have been "a wonderful experience". Grateful for the connections she's been making with a wide range of libraries, she says she's "so happy to be a part of it".

Librarians should sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers are asked to go to http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

[email protected]

www.leaderspress.com

SOURCE LibraryBub