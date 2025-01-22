Motive Energy Acquires Deep Cycle Battery San Diego, Expanding Local Presence in Southern California

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Energy, a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions, has acquired Deep Cycle Battery San Diego, a trusted supplier of automotive, marine, RV, golf cart, and commercial batteries. This strategic acquisition strengthens Motive Energy's local market presence and expands its service capabilities and product availability for customers in Southern California.

"We are excited to join forces with Motive Energy," said Jeff Schwen, president of Deep Cycle Battery San Diego. "This partnership provides our customers with access to a wider range of products and services, backed by a nationally recognized industry leader."

By integrating Deep Cycle Battery San Diego into its network, Motive Energy reinforces its commitment to local customers, offering faster service, an expanded product selection, and direct access to industry-leading expertise.

"The addition of Deep Cycle Battery San Diego strengthens our ability to serve Southern California with a more localized approach," said Jason Holderfield, vice president of Motive Energy's Automotive & Commercial Batteries Division. "With this acquisition, we can provide expanded in-market support, enhanced product availability, and the reliable service our customers expect."

This acquisition is part of Motive Energy's broader strategy to expand its footprint in key markets across the U.S., ensuring customers receive top-tier power solutions with expert support.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jeff and the Deep Cycle Battery San Diego team," said Bob Istwan, CEO of Motive Companies. "Expanding our local presence in key markets like Southern California ensures we can better serve customers with the right products, expertise, and support where they need it most."

To explore Motive Energy's expanded offerings in Southern California, visit Automotive & Commercial Batteries Division or contact our team today.

About Motive Energy

For nearly 50 years, Motive Energy has transformed how businesses source, store, and manage energy. With four divisions—Sustainable Solutions, Industrial Batteries & Chargers, Energy Credits, and Automotive & Commercial Batteries—Motive Energy provides comprehensive, end-to-end energy solutions tailored to businesses across multiple industries. From innovative renewable energy projects to industry-leading battery and charging solutions, Motive Energy is committed to delivering efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

For more information, visit motiveenergy.com .

