Motive Energy Completes Solar and EV Charging Installation at Samueli Academy in Time for Back to School

Motive Energy proudly announces the timely completion of its latest solar and electric vehicle (EV) charging project at Samueli Academy, a public charter school and program of the Orangewood Foundation. This complex project was completed in time for the new school year, offering immediate benefits without disrupting the school's operations.

Bob Istwan, CEO of Motive Energy, highlighted the project's seamless integration into the school calendar: "Our top priority was the students and not interrupting their education. Delivering this project on a tight timeline demonstrates our expertise in completing complex energy solutions swiftly and efficiently."

Motive Energy self-performed the project which included the engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of 590kW of solar across 5 carports and 6 rooftops along with 4 Level II EV charger ports. The project was completed 64 days from mobilization with permission to operate 76 days from mobilization. Samueli Academy will benefit from a 30-year fixed cost of energy and will receive $205,000 in first year savings.

These structures not only serve the dual purpose of energy generation and vehicle charging but also provide much-appreciated shaded parking for faculty and staff, enhancing both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of the campus facilities. Motive Energy will maintain the solar panels and monitor the system from its Network Operation Center in Tustin, CA.

Anthony Saba, Executive Director at Samueli Academy, expressed enthusiasm about the upgrades, "We're incredibly excited to have solar installed on campus. This new initiative will lower our energy bills and carbon footprint. Our students now see how the earth's natural resources can be transformed and substantially impact their lives, perfectly fitting within our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) curriculum and Project-based learning approach."

Chris Simonsen, CEO of the Orangewood Foundation, highlighted the financial and environmental benefits: "This partnership demonstrates that non-profits can implement significant sustainable solutions with positive returns on investments. Thanks to Motive Energy's expertise and support, the financial structuring of the project allows us to invest more in our programs, directly benefiting the youth we serve."

This initiative is a part of Motive Energy's broader strategy to support non-profits in achieving their energy independence with economically viable solutions.

About Samueli Academy:

Founded by the Orangewood Foundation, Samueli Academy is an innovative, free public charter school dedicated to providing high-quality education with a focus on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) to foster youth and the local community. To learn more, please visit samueliacademy.org.

About Orangewood Foundation:

The Orangewood Foundation is committed to supporting foster and community youth prepare for independent adulthood, providing programs and services that focus on the foundational building blocks of health & wellness, housing, life skills & employment, and education. Their mission is to strive for equity for its youth by valuing and supporting the life they envision. To learn more, please visit orangewoodfoundation.org.

About Motive Energy

Motive Energy has a nearly 50-year track record designing innovative power and energy solutions, which will help your business transform the way you source, store and manage your energy. Motive Energy partners with companies, developers, and non-profits to develop customized, fully integrated, end-to-end solutions that move them toward greater energy independence and efficiency.

