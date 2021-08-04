Motive Energy Expands Battery Business with Acquisition of All American Battery Co.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Energy, a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions, today announced the acquisition of All American Battery Co. All American Battery Co. is a leading service and maintenance provider of batteries for a range of commercial and industrial applications, such as auto, RV, marine, and off-road batteries. This acquisition expands Motive Energy's motive power offerings and will enhance the company's efforts in meeting all existing and future demands of its customers. All American Battery Co. assets, employees and contracts will combine with Motive Energy. Under the leadership of Jason Holderfield, vice president of Motive Energy, LLC., the new team will continue to operate out of their existing Lake Havasu, Arizona and Parker, Arizona locations.

"This acquisition is a natural fit. All American Battery shares our passion for providing safe, reliable, high quality products and services" said Robert Istwan, Chief Executive Officer of Motive Companies, parent company of Motive Energy. He continued, "We are thrilled to add their robust array of product offerings to our growing platform. I look forward to leveraging their motive power solutions to scale our business and continue to strengthen our presence in the battery industry."

Over the past 32 years, Mark Boockfor, founder of All American Battery Co., has aligned his business with some of the industry's best suppliers of motive power products. Their services and solutions will complement Motive Energy's existing offerings and support scalable growth, continued efficiency, and profitability.

"I am happy to be joining with such a strong, well-established company. Motive Energy is well positioned as a leading provider of advanced power solutions. I am excited for our group to work with Bob, Jason and the whole Motive Energy team in this next chapter," said Mark Boockfor, founder of All American Battery Co.

About Motive Energy

Established in 1979 in Southern California, Motive Energy is a leading provider of advanced power and energy solutions. Driven by the desire to deliver premium quality products, we provide all battery, power, renewable energy and charging solutions for your business. As the largest forklift battery and charger supplier on the West Coast, Motive Energy delivers high-quality products and sustainable solutions that help customers diversify their fleet in the most efficient, cost-effective way. No matter where you are on your journey to optimize your fleet or business, we have the batteries, energy sources and charging solutions you need to confidently take the next step into the future. For additional information, visit https://www.motive-energy.com

