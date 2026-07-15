MOTMX Partners with Fireblocks to Provide Self-Custody Wallets Through the GetC Pre-Built Rewards Product

GetC by MOTMX is a pre-built, SaaS-based rewards product that enables financial institutions to offer cashback rewards in the form of crypto, including stablecoins

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTMX, the next-generation on-chain payments and loyalty products company, today announced an integration with Fireblocks, the leading digital asset and stablecoin infrastructure company, to provide the benefit of self-custody wallets within GetC by MOTMX.

GetC is a fully packaged, white-label product that can be integrated without changes to core banking and payments systems. It enables banks and credit unions to offer rewards in the form of crypto using the same cashback and rewards economics they already operate today. Their customers will be able to earn crypto automatically on card spend, turning rewards and cashback into passive micro-investments.

"We are excited to work with Dynamic, a Fireblocks company, to offer self-custody wallets as an option within our GetC product, a fast, low-risk and revenue-generating entry point into on-chain financial services," said Nihad Nazir, CEO of MOTMX. "GetC enables financial institutions to offer rewards in the form of crypto and helps them attract younger customers, differentiate commoditized card products, and drive customer engagement and revenue."

GetC is available to select U.S. banks, credit unions and card issuers through a limited pilot program. Financial institutions can launch pilots in under 30 days and operate the product as a standalone rewards offering or as part of a broader loyalty strategy.

To learn more about GetC, visit cashbackisboring.com.

About MOTMX

MOTMX is a next-generation payments and loyalty products company focused on helping financial institutions transition quickly and pragmatically into on-chain financial services. The company provides pre-built, innovative on-chain products that enable banks, credit unions and fintechs to launch compliant crypto-backed offerings without rebuilding their core systems.

Designed to work alongside existing card, payments and rewards infrastructure, MOTMX's platform allows institutions to test, learn and scale new capabilities through contained pilots rather than large-scale transformation projects. By prioritizing ease of integration, regulatory alignment and real-world business outcomes, MOTMX aims to make on-chain innovation accessible to the institutions that serve the majority of consumers. Learn more at motmx.com.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, trading, accounting operations, and compliance reporting- enabling everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

Media contact

Press team, MOTMX

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SOURCE MOTMX LLC