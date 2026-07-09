MotoArt Releases Limited-Edition PlaneTags Crafted from Space Shuttle Solid Rocket Booster Prepared for Permanent Display at the California Science Center

TORRANCE, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MotoArt PlaneTags has announced the July 9 release of two limited-edition collections crafted from authentic Space Shuttle Solid Rocket Booster (SRB) hardware, including material from Aft Skirt Serial Number 13, which is now part of the California Science Center's future Solid Rocket Booster Walk-Through Experience.

Shuttle Solid Rocket Booster material transformed into collectible PlaneTags MotoArt PlaneTags team with the SRB aft skirt prepared for California Science Center's Solid Rocket Booster Walk Through

The collection includes two authentic artifacts from the Shuttle launch system: the SRB Aft Skirt Collectors Edition, crafted from Aft Skirt Serial Number 13 and limited to 2,000 individually numbered pieces, and the SRB Hold-Down Post PlaneTags, crafted from authentic aft skirt hold-down post material and limited to 4,000 individually numbered pieces.

MotoArt's involvement began while working at Pinal Airpark to process Korean Air Boeing 747-400 HL7489, which will become the centerpiece of the future Korean Air Aviation Gallery in the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. Months later, the California Science Center contacted MotoArt to help prepare Aft Skirt Serial Number 13 after the specialized cutting required for the artifact proved too challenging for other contractors.

The project became one of MotoArt's most technically demanding. Portions of the aft skirt, including the hold-down post, measured up to six inches thick, requiring several days of precision cutting before the artifact was successfully prepared for its permanent museum display. Under an agreement with the California Science Center, material removed during the process was preserved and later transformed into this limited PlaneTags collection.

"We've spent more than 25 years preserving aviation history, but opportunities like this don't come along very often," said Dave Hall, founder of MotoArt and PlaneTags. "Helping prepare a genuine piece of the Space Shuttle program for its next chapter at the California Science Center was an honor for our entire team. We're proud that museum visitors will experience the aft skirt in the exhibit, while collectors can preserve a small part of its story through PlaneTags."

According to California Science Center records, Aft Skirt Serial Number 13 supported 11 Space Shuttle missions involving Columbia, Challenger, Atlantis, Discovery, and Endeavour between 1982 and 2002.

The collections will be available beginning July 9, 2026, at PlaneTags.com , with subscribers to the SRB Interest List receiving one hour of exclusive early access before the public release.

About MotoArt PlaneTags

Founded in 2001, MotoArt PlaneTags transforms authentic retired aircraft and aerospace artifacts into functional art and collectible keepsakes that preserve aviation and spaceflight history. Based in Torrance, California, the company has created PlaneTags from hundreds of historic aircraft and aerospace artifacts from around the world.

Media Contact

Dianna White

Marketing and Content, MotoArt PlaneTags

424-399-8220

[email protected]

SOURCE MotoArt PlaneTags