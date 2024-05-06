Motor City Revs Up Again in Destination: Scientology, Detroit

DETROIT and LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring Detroit, Michigan , on May 6, 2024.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, DETROIT

Detroit, the car capital of the world and birthplace of Motown—the hit-making machine that produced the music that charmed across cultural and racial boundaries and uplifted a nation—is rebounding from tough times. And the Church of Scientology is located at the geographic center of the city's resurgence, working to get residents back on the road to prosperity.

The Church of Scientology building stands on what's known as the "Cornerstone of Detroit," the site of the first building ever built in Detroit and the entrance of the downtown Central Business District. Restoring the building's magnificent Greco Deco architecture to its original glory is symbolic of the city's own resurgence.

Viewers will learn the history of Detroit's stratospheric rise from a fur-trading fort to the automobile capital of the world. They'll also see how the Church works with the city on humanitarian objectives that are having a lasting impact on Motor City. As one Detroit native and Church staff member put it, "There is that hope, there is that dream and we're making that happen."

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International