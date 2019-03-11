Motor Lamination Market - Global Forecast to 2025: In-House Manufacturing Of Motor Lamination By OEMs/ Tier I To Restrict The Growth Of Motor Lamination Companies

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Lamination Market by Application (Performance, Comfort, and Safety), Material, Technology, Motor Type (Power Steering & Window, Adaptive front light, and Other), ICE & Electric Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The motor lamination market is estimated to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2018 to USD 18.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.76%

The increasing stringency in emission norms and fleet level regulations boost the production and sales of EVs which will drive the motor lamination market.

Increase in emission and fleet level regulations has pushed OEMs to produce and sell electric vehicles, thereby increasing the demand for motors and hence, motor laminations proving to be the major reason for this market growth.

Bonding Lamination technique is estimated to be the fastest growing motor lamination market, by technology.

Motor laminations are made of thin steel sheets stacked together. These lamination sheets are stacked using different technologies such as welding, stacking, and bonding. Among these technologies, bonding technology leads to higher precision and reduces eddy current losses. Bonding lamination technology is expected to eventually replace other methods as it leads to thinner lamination and thereby, reduces the overall weight of the motor. It is also expected to increase the winding slots in the motors. The larger motors such as traction motor or motors with a diameter more than 100 mm can be effectively stacked with the help of this technology. In this technique instead of dots, the entire surface is bonded. As per the industry expert, bonding technology is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Passenger Car is expected to maintain the largest share in the motor lamination market by vehicle type.

Due to increasing environmental concerns, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are striving hard to meet the stringent emission norms and safety regulations by focusing on the overall reduction in the weight of a vehicle. The automotive safety norms are evolving in developing countries due to upcoming legislation for active and passive safety systems, which mandate the installation of safety systems in passenger cars. This has led to the mandatory fitment of safety features such as ABS and airbags in passenger vehicles. This would increase the requirement of safety motors. With the increased production of vehicles, especially passenger cars, the demand for motors is projected to grow in the coming years. This is due to the rising emission norms because of which OEMs are reducing the overall vehicle weight and mechanical linkages by using mechatronics and motors. As the passenger cars are estimated to be equipped with more comfort and safety features, the motor lamination market for the passenger car segment is projected to be the largest during the forecast period.

Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest and the fastest in the motor lamination market during the forecast period.

The motor lamination industry has witnessed substantial growth, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Asia Oceania is expected to witness an annual growth of 4.60% of the vehicle production, whereas the overall global growth rate is expected to be 4.48% during the next 8 years. The region has witnessed growth in the motor lamination demand due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and production of regular ICE vehicles where the motor numbers are increasing owing to increasing features. Also, many international companies have increased their presence in this region.

For instance, Tempel expanded its facilities in China. It added a 25000-sq. ft. warehouse, a new core assembly line, and introduced the Oracle computer system for all manufacturing processes. Hence, due to increased demand and the presence of key players, the Asia Oceania market is estimated to be the largest and fastest during the forecast period.



