Motor Lamination Market - Global Forecast to 2025: In-House Manufacturing Of Motor Lamination By OEMs/ Tier I To Restrict The Growth Of Motor Lamination Companies
Mar 11, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Motor Lamination Market by Application (Performance, Comfort, and Safety), Material, Technology, Motor Type (Power Steering & Window, Adaptive front light, and Other), ICE & Electric Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The motor lamination market is estimated to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2018 to USD 18.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.76%
The increasing stringency in emission norms and fleet level regulations boost the production and sales of EVs which will drive the motor lamination market.
Increase in emission and fleet level regulations has pushed OEMs to produce and sell electric vehicles, thereby increasing the demand for motors and hence, motor laminations proving to be the major reason for this market growth.
Bonding Lamination technique is estimated to be the fastest growing motor lamination market, by technology.
Motor laminations are made of thin steel sheets stacked together. These lamination sheets are stacked using different technologies such as welding, stacking, and bonding. Among these technologies, bonding technology leads to higher precision and reduces eddy current losses. Bonding lamination technology is expected to eventually replace other methods as it leads to thinner lamination and thereby, reduces the overall weight of the motor. It is also expected to increase the winding slots in the motors. The larger motors such as traction motor or motors with a diameter more than 100 mm can be effectively stacked with the help of this technology. In this technique instead of dots, the entire surface is bonded. As per the industry expert, bonding technology is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
Passenger Car is expected to maintain the largest share in the motor lamination market by vehicle type.
Due to increasing environmental concerns, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are striving hard to meet the stringent emission norms and safety regulations by focusing on the overall reduction in the weight of a vehicle. The automotive safety norms are evolving in developing countries due to upcoming legislation for active and passive safety systems, which mandate the installation of safety systems in passenger cars. This has led to the mandatory fitment of safety features such as ABS and airbags in passenger vehicles. This would increase the requirement of safety motors. With the increased production of vehicles, especially passenger cars, the demand for motors is projected to grow in the coming years. This is due to the rising emission norms because of which OEMs are reducing the overall vehicle weight and mechanical linkages by using mechatronics and motors. As the passenger cars are estimated to be equipped with more comfort and safety features, the motor lamination market for the passenger car segment is projected to be the largest during the forecast period.
Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest and the fastest in the motor lamination market during the forecast period.
The motor lamination industry has witnessed substantial growth, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Asia Oceania is expected to witness an annual growth of 4.60% of the vehicle production, whereas the overall global growth rate is expected to be 4.48% during the next 8 years. The region has witnessed growth in the motor lamination demand due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and production of regular ICE vehicles where the motor numbers are increasing owing to increasing features. Also, many international companies have increased their presence in this region.
For instance, Tempel expanded its facilities in China. It added a 25000-sq. ft. warehouse, a new core assembly line, and introduced the Oracle computer system for all manufacturing processes. Hence, due to increased demand and the presence of key players, the Asia Oceania market is estimated to be the largest and fastest during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Motor Lamination Market
4.2 Asia Oceania: Motor Lamination Market, By Application & Country
4.3 Motor Lamination Market, By Country
4.4 Motor Lamination Market, By Application
4.5 Motor Lamination Market, By Motor Type
4.6 Motor Lamination Market, By Material
4.7 Motor Lamination Market, By Technology
4.8 Motor Lamination Market, By Vehicle Type
4.9 Motor Lamination Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increase In Stringency Of Emission And Fleet-Level Regulations Have Pushed OEMs To Produce And Sell Electric Vehicles
5.1.1.2 Increase In Demand For High-Performance Motors With The Rising Sales Of Luxury Vehicles
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Capital Investments In Lamination Technologies
5.1.2.2 Low Demand For Motors In Developing Countries
5.1.2.3 In-House Manufacturing Of Motor Lamination By OEMs/ Tier I To Restrict The Growth Of Motor Lamination Companies
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Increase In Demand For High Precision Lamination Sheets And Design By Experts
5.1.3.2 Advancements In Lamination Technology
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Adoption Of New Technologies
5.1.4.2 Complexity In Lamination Design And Oem-Specific Requirements
6 Industry Trend
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.2.1 Increase In Demand For Electric And Hybrid Vehicles
6.2.2 Introduction Of High Voltage Battery
6.3 Revenue Impact
6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants
6.4.2 Threat Of Substitutes
6.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
6.4.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
6.4.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
7 Motor Lamination Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Performance
7.2.1 Europe Is The Second Largest Performance Motor Lamination Market
7.3 Comfort
7.3.1 Asia Oceania Is The Second Fastest Growing Comfort Motor Lamination Market
7.4 Safety
7.4.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Growing Safety Motor Lamination Market
8 Motor Lamination Market, By Motor Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Electric Water Pump Motor
8.2.1 Asia Oceania Accounts For The Largest Electric Water Pump Motor Lamination Market, By Volume
8.3 Radiator Cooling Fan Motor
8.3.1 North America To Have The Largest Market For Radiator Cooling Fan Motor, By Value
8.4 Electronic Throttle Valve Control Motor
8.4.1 Asia Oceania To Be The Largest Market For Electronic Throttle Valve Control Motor, By Volume
8.5 Electronic Variable Gear Ratio Motor
8.5.1 North America Is The Largest Market For Electronic Variable Gear Ratio Motor, By Value
8.6 Electronic Variable Valve Timing Motor
8.6.1 Asia Oceania Is The Fastest Growing Market For Electronic Variable Valve Timing Motor, By Volume
8.7 Variable Nozzle Turbo Motor
8.7.1 North America Is The Fastest Growing Market For Variable Nozzle Turbo Motor, By Value
8.8 Adjustable Pedal Motor
8.8.1 North America Is The Largest Market For Adjustable Pedal Motor, By Value
8.9 Electric Power Steering Motor
8.9.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For Electric Power Steering Motor, By Volume & Value
8.10 Wiper Motor
8.10.1 North America Is The Largest Market For Wiper Motor, By Value
8.11 Starter Motor
8.11.1 North America Is The Largest Market For Starter Motor, By Value
8.12 EGR Motor
8.12.1 North America Is The Second Fastest Growing Market For EGR Motor, By Volume & Value
8.13 Fuel Pump Motor
8.13.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For Fuel Pump Motor, By Volume
8.14 Power Antenna Motor
8.14.1 Europe Is The Largest Market For Power Antenna Motor, By Volume
8.15 Air Conditioner Motor
8.15.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For Air Conditioner Motor, By Volume
8.16 Door Mirror Motor
8.16.1 Europe Is The Largest Market For Door Mirror Motor, By Volume
8.17 Power Window Motor
8.17.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For Power Window, By Volume & Value
8.18 Tilt Steering Column Motor
8.18.1 Asia Oceania Is The Second Fastest Growing Market For Tilt Steering Column Motor, By Volume
8.19 Blower Motor
8.19.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For Blower Motor, By Volume
8.20 Power Seat Motor
8.20.1 Row Is The Fastest Growing Market For Power Seat Motor, By Volume & Value
8.21 Electric Sunroof Motor
8.21.1 Europe Is The Largest Market For Electric Sunroof Motor, By Volume
8.22 Door Closer Motor
8.22.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For Door Closer Motor, By Volume & Value
8.23 Cruise Control Motor
8.23.1 Europe Is The Second Largest Market For Cruise Control Motor, By Volume
8.24 Adaptive Front Light Motor
8.24.1 Asia Oceania Is The Fastest Growing Market For Adaptive Front Light Motor, By Volume & Value
8.25 Electronic Stability Control Motor
8.25.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For Electronic Stability Control Motor, By Volume
8.26 ABS Motor
8.26.1 North America Is The Largest Market For ABS Motor, By Value
8.27 Electronic Parking Brake Motor
8.27.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For Electronic Parking Brake Motor, By Volume & Value
9 Motor Lamination Market, By Material
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Cold Rolled Non-Oriented (CRNO)
9.2.1 Europe Is The Second Largest Market For CRNO
9.3 Cold Rolled Non-Grain Oriented (CRNGO)
9.3.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Market For CRNGO
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Manufacturers Are Shifting Towards High-Grade Materials
10 Motor Lamination Market, By Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Welding
10.2.1 Asia Oceania Is Expected To Be The Largest Market For Welding Technology
10.3 Bonding
10.3.1 Europe Is Estimated To Be The Fastest Growing Market For Bonding Technology
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Asia Oceania Is Expected To Be The Largest Growing Market During The Forecast Period
11 Motor Lamination Market, By Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Passenger Car
11.2.1 Europe Is Expected To Be The Second Largest Market For Passenger Car Segment
11.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
11.3.1 North America Is Expected To Be The Largest Growing Market For Lcv Segment
11.4 Truck
11.4.1 Asia Oceania Is Expected To Be The Largest Growing Market For Truck Segment
11.5 Bus
11.5.1 Asia Oceania Is Expected To Be The Fastest Growing Market For Bus Segment
12 Motor Lamination Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 Research Methodology
12.1.2 Assumptions
12.1.3 Industry Insights
12.2 Battery Electric Vehicles
12.2.1 Europe Is The Second Largest Market For BEV Segment
12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles
12.3.1 Asia Oceania Is The Largest Growing Motor Lamination Market
12.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
12.4.1 Asia Oceania Is Expected To Be The Largest Growing Market For PHEVs
13 Motor Lamination Market, By Region
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Introduction
14.3.2 Visionary Leaders
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.5 Emerging Companies
14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Motor Lamination Key Manufacturers
14.4.1 Competitive Benchmarking
14.4.1.1 Company-Wise Business Strategy Analysis
14.4.1.2 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis
14.5 Competitive Scenario
14.5.1 Recent Developments
15 Company Profiles
- Alinabal
- Aperam
- Euro Group Laminations
- Lake Air
- Lamination Specialties
- Laser Laminations
- Laser Technologies
- Lawkim Motors
- LCS Company
- Magcore
- Orchid
- Partzsch Elektromotoren E.K.
- Pitti Laminations Ltd.
- Polaris Laser Laminations
- R. Bourgeois
- Sinotech
- Tempel
- Thomas Laminations
- Unilam Pressings
- Wingard & Co
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f7jz43/motor_lamination?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article