Motor Protector Market to Reach US$4.34 Billion by 2034 Amidst Growing Automation and Industrialization | Future Market Insights, Inc.

News provided by

Future Market Insights

22 Nov, 2023, 17:05 ET

The growing shift towards automation in industries has increased demand for electric motors. As a result, the global motor protector market is projected to grow significantly in the coming decade. This comprehensive report provides valuable guidance for businesses navigating this dynamic landscape by delving into the key drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities shaping the market.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motor Protector Market Forecast by Vacuum Contractors, Overload Relays, and Other Product Types, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast, from 2024 to 2034


The worldwide adoption of motor protectors is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2034. The global electric motor protector market size is expected to increase from US$ 2,849.4 million in 2024 to US$ 4,341 million by 2034.

Empower Informed Decision-Making: Preview Our Comprehensive Motor Protector Market Research Report Before You Buy

Electric motor protection has become critical to reduce risks and safeguard motors in industrial settings, as it can escalate the breakdown of other equipment. However, high upfront expenditures, such as equipment purchases and installation charges, related to the use of motor protection systems could limit the market expansion.

"The motor protector market offers specialized solutions for industrial machines that can handle a wide range of difficult and diverse motor applications. However, the global smart motor protector market is expected to expand at a slower pace due to the need for expensive repairs or replacements of smart motor systems," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Global Motor Protector Market Study Report

  • The net revenue generated from sales of electric motor protectors in North America was US$ 575 million in 2023.
  • According to our survey, the revenue generated by the Europe motor protector industry was around US$ 657 million in 2023.
  • The United States is the leading country in the use of electric motor phase failure protectors and is expected to advance at a 3.5% CAGR through 2034.
  • The United Kingdom is expected to drive the Europe market by exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% over the projected period.
  • China is the leading producer of electronic motor safety devices and is anticipated to progress at 4.4% CAGR through 2034.
  • India is another notably growing market in Asia for motor protection devices, which is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR till 2034.

Motor Protector Market Report Coverage:

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2024 to 2034

Historical Data Available for

2019 to 2023

Market Analysis

US$ million or billion for Value and Units for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania

Key Countries Covered

United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, GCC Countries, and South Africa

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Motor Type, By Voltage Type, By Rated Power, By End User Verticals, and By Region

Motor Protector Industry Key Companies Profiled

  • ABB Group Switzerland
  • Danfoss A/C
  • Eaton Corporation
  • Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
  • General Electric Company

 

  • Larsen & Toubro Limited
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • Toshiba International Corporation

 

  • Rockwell Automation Company
  • Ingeteam S.A.
  • Marine Electricals Inc.
  • Powell Corporation
  • WEG Group

 

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Understand global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historical data (2019-2023), and forecasts (2024-2034). Buy this report today!

Competitive Landscape for Motor Protector Market Players

Several small as well as medium-sized market players characterize the motor protector landscape. Key participants in the industry have made new product development their primary approach besides collaborating with regional players to expand their supply chains.

Recent Developments by the Motor Protector Manufacturing Industries

  • In September 2020, RS Components started offering small TeSys GV4 motor circuit breakers that combine digital intelligence with strong and dependable safety for motor applications. This new product range is noteworthy for its ability to operate in the most demanding settings, including cement mills, refineries, and crane hoisting machines. Three protection modes are available with the TeSys GV4: electronic thermal magnetic protection, magnetic protection for the GV4L model, and electronic thermal magnetic protection.
  • In June 2022, TCI LLC released its new product line of V1K Motor Protection Filter, particularly for industrial use. For situations where the lead length ranges from 100 to 1,000 feet, the filter protects the electric motor by preventing the supply voltage from going beyond 1,000 Volts. The company also claims it can greatly increase the motor and cable's lifespan besides a 30% decrease in the common mode current consumption. V1K filters are now available in open, type 1, and type 3R packaging formats, which are also UL listed.

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

About the Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Industrial Automation Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani   
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Also from this source

Key Players Promote Sustainability through Integration of Smart Technology in Protective Wrapping Paper Production | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Players Promote Sustainability through Integration of Smart Technology in Protective Wrapping Paper Production | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global protective wrapping paper market is likely to secure a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The global market is estimated to register ...
Soaring Osteoporosis and Calcium Deficiency Drive Bone Health Supplement Market to US$38.6 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Industry, Inc.

Soaring Osteoporosis and Calcium Deficiency Drive Bone Health Supplement Market to US$38.6 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Industry, Inc.

Bone Health Supplement Market Analysis by Tablets, Liquids, Capsules, and Powder Forms, Global Opportunity and Revenue Forecast 2024 to 2034 As per...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.