Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market to grow at a CAGR of 15.37% by 2026 | High Adoption Rate of Protective Gear to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 16, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorcycle airbag jacket market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing heavily in RD for developing sophisticated airbag jacket technologies and increasing their market penetration to compete in the market. Access Equip Motos France, Alpinestars USA Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, DPI Safety Srl, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Moto Direct Ltd., MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Helite Moto are some of the major market participants. The motorcycle airbag jacket market is set to grow by USD 136.06 million from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.37% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our motorcycle airbag jacket market report covers the following areas:
- Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market size
- Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market trends
- Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market industry analysis
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the motorcycle airbag jacket market is the high adoption rate of protective gear. The increasing demand for high-performance motorcycles has necessitated the introduction of effective safety regulations pertaining to responsible two-wheeler riding. Transport regulatory authorities around the world are promoting the use of safety apparel to safeguard against critical injuries in the event of an accident. An airbag jacket is a sophisticated piece of wearable body armor that can absorb the majority of the impact in case of a collision. Safety gear manufacturers around the world are experimenting with advanced materials, such as Kevlar, to develop lightweight and agile protective clothing.
However, the high purchasing cost limits adoption will be a major challenge for the motorcycle airbag jacket market during the forecast period. A motorcycle airbag jacket can be a vital solution to curb fatalities from accidents as it protects the rider from severe injuries to the upper torso. Though there are several models of airbag jackets available in the market, the adoption rate has been limited due to the exorbitant pricing. A normal leather jacket costs around $450 in the market, whereas the market price for an airbag jacket can be as high as $3,000. Such discriminative pricing strategies adopted by airbag jacket manufacturers to showcase the unique protection technology incorporated into the jacket have limited the appeal of their product offerings on a wider scale. Moreover, there are no existing global standards pertaining to airbag jackets. Hence, the high cost of airbag jackets would limit the adoption rate and hinder the market growth.
To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample report now!
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Airbag Vest
- Airbag Jacket
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- The Middle East And Africa
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis
- The motorcycle airbag jacket market share growth by the airbag vest segment will be significant for revenue generation. The augmented business prospects of the market in focus are promoting strategic collaborations between airbag vest manufacturers for developing sophisticated product offerings. In November 2018, KLIM announced a partnership with Inmotion, a subsidiary of ACCESS EQUIP MOTOS FRANCE, for enhancing the safety of its high-end weatherproof garments with the development of a wearable airbag vest.
- 37% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, Germany, and the UK are the key markets for motorcycle airbag jackets in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and MEA regions. The high production and sales of motorcycles in Western European countries will facilitate the motorcycle airbag jacket market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
For more insights on the market share of each segment - Download a free sample now!
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist motorcycle airbag jacket market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the motorcycle airbag jacket market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the motorcycle airbag jacket market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle airbag jacket market vendors
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Related Reports:
- The premium motorcycle helmets market share is expected to increase by USD 420.22 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7%. Download a free sample now!
- The truck mirror system market share is expected to increase by USD 3.57 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 2.87%. Download a free sample now!
|
Motorcycle Airbag Jacket Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.37%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 136.06 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.91
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 37%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Access Equip Motos France, Alpinestars USA Inc., Bering Moto, CLOVER IT Srl, Dainese Spa, DPI Safety Srl, Furygan, GIMOTO SRL, Moto Direct Ltd., MOTOAIR, Mugen Denko Co. Ltd., Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Polaris Inc., Spidi Sport Srl, The Merlin Partnership Ltd., and Helite Moto
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Airbag vest - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Airbag vest - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Airbag vest - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Airbag vest - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Airbag vest - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Airbag jacket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Airbag jacket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Airbag jacket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Airbag jacket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Airbag jacket - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Access Equip Motos France
- Exhibit 89: Access Equip Motos France - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Access Equip Motos France - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Access Equip Motos France - Key offerings
- 10.4 Alpinestars USA Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Alpinestars USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Alpinestars USA Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Alpinestars USA Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bering Moto
- Exhibit 95: Bering Moto - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Bering Moto - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Bering Moto - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dainese Spa
- Exhibit 98: Dainese Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Dainese Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Dainese Spa - Key offerings
- 10.7 Helite Moto
- Exhibit 101: Helite Moto - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Helite Moto - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Helite Moto - Key offerings
- 10.8 MOTOAIR
- Exhibit 104: MOTOAIR - Overview
- Exhibit 105: MOTOAIR - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: MOTOAIR - Key offerings
- 10.9 Mugen Denko Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: Mugen Denko Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Mugen Denko Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Mugen Denko Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
- Exhibit 110: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH - Key offerings
- 10.11 Polaris Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Polaris Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Polaris Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Polaris Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Polaris Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Spidi Sport Srl
- Exhibit 117: Spidi Sport Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Spidi Sport Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Spidi Sport Srl - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 123: Research methodology
- Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 125: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article