Motorcycle transmission control unit market size is set to grow by USD 309.87 million from 2022-2027; Growth driven by rising in long-distance traveling on motorcycles - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global motorcycle transmission control unit market size is estimated to grow by USD 309.87 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising long-distance traveling on motorcycles. Due to the increasing number of motorcycle touring groups around the world, the demand for touring motorcycles is increasing. In addition, most motorcycles in the touring segment are equipped with automatic or semi-automatic transmission systems. Therefore, heavy-duty motorcycles in the touring segment are expected to have the highest adoption of automatic and semi-automatic transmissions during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (single-clutch transmission and dual-clutch transmission), and end-user (mid-premium motorcycles, commuter motorcycles, and premium motorcycles).

The market growth in the single-clutch transmission segment will be significant during the forecast period. These motorcycles are commonly equipped with centrifugal clutches, eliminating the need to pull the clutch lever to shift gears. These transmission systems are also called clutchless transmission systems. In addition, these systems replace traditional foot shifters with handlebar-mounted switches. With the help of these switches the driver can change gears and a smooth gear change is guaranteed. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global motorcycle transmission control unit market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global motorcycle transmission control unit market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In Europe, Euro 5 , Europe's fifth standard for two-wheelers, is primarily aimed at reducing air pollutants from two-wheelers. In order to meet the Euro 5 emission regulations, motorcycle manufacturers mainly focus on developing advanced vehicles with various advanced components such as TCUs. Due to the increasing need to comply with stringent regulations, TCUs are becoming more prevalent in the motorcycle manufacturing industry. This will drive the growth of the European motorcycle TCU market.

Global Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of TCUs in connected motorcycles is the key trend in the market.

Automakers are developing new technologies to make driving more enjoyable, attracting a new generation of millennial drivers.

BMW AG offers its R1200RS ConnectedRide system. It is equipped with various systems designed to make drivers and other road users aware of each other's presence.

Thus, possible accidents can be prevented. This will drive the global motorcycle transmission control unit (TCU) market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The increasing complexity of TCUs used in motorcycles is the major challenge impeding the market growth.

Automatic and semi-automatic transmissions are made up of many components, and all of these advanced components add vehicle sophistication and complexity to the end user.

It is cumbersome for OEMs to integrate these components with each other to make the system work.

Additionally, service centers and workshops require highly skilled mechanics to work and troubleshoot these advanced transmission systems. This made the overall system highly complex and challenged the market's growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Motorcycle Transmission Control Unit Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motorcycle transmission control unit market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the motorcycle transmission control unit market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motorcycle transmission control unit market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motorcycle transmission control unit market vendors

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports and ToC & LoE

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

