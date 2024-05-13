Motorcycle vs. Truck Accident on S.H. 123 in San Marcos Injures Ivan Gonzalez

SAN MARCOS, Texas, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends its thoughts and support to Ivan Gonzalez following a motorcycle versus truck accident that occurred on April 17, 2024, shortly before 1:00 p.m. along State Highway 123 in San Marcos, TX. Mr. Gonzalez sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Truck Accident in San Marcos:

According to authorities, 24-year-old Ivan Gonzalez was traveling on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the right-most southbound lane of S.H. 123, approaching the Farm to Market 269, Clovis Barker Road intersection when the accident occurred.

An 18-wheeler was approaching the intersection in the far-right lane ahead of the motorcycle. The truck reportedly needed to take a wide right turn to head westbound on Clovis Barker. As it approached the intersection, the truck allegedly merged left into the left-most southbound lane and partially into the center turn lane before initiating the right turn. While the truck allegedly had its right turn signal activated, authorities believe that the turn was made at an unsafe time, as the motorcycle was approaching the intersection from the far-right lane. The truck's alleged unsafe turn in front of the motorcycle caused Gonzalez to lay down the motorcycle before it struck the truck.

As a result of the accident, Mr. Gonzalez suffered severe injuries and was promptly taken to a local medical facility by emergency medical services for necessary treatment. The incident is currently under investigation, and additional details surrounding the accident are not available at this time.

