MOTORMIA Unveils the Largest Digital Knowledgebase for Cars and Aftermarket Parts Ever Built

Rebuilding the $300B automotive aftermarket starts with fixing its most broken layer: data

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOTORMIA today announced the creation of the most comprehensive and proprietary digital knowledgebase in automotive history. A massive, AI-built dataset that catalogs over 5 million aftermarket parts across more than 4,000 brands, mapped against 75,000+ combinations of make, model, trim, engine displacement, and transmission - and over 50 million fitment records.

Originally developed to solve one of the industry's most persistent challenges, part-to-vehicle fitment, the system has evolved into a foundational data layer redefining how the global automotive aftermarket operates. For decades, the industry has struggled with fragmented, incomplete, and inconsistent data. Millions of aftermarket products lack basic information such as accurate fitment, descriptions, and imagery, making large portions of the market effectively invisible to search engines, AI systems, and consumers.

MOTORMIA took a fundamentally different approach. To train its AI engines to solve fitment at scale, the company built a brand-agnostic system from the ground up. One that includes every vehicle configuration across makes, models, trims, engines, and variants, alongside a continuously expanding universe of aftermarket parts.

At the core of this breakthrough is MOTORMIA's fitment intelligence system, a dynamic AI layer that goes beyond traditional compatibility matching. Rather than simply identifying which parts fit a stock vehicle, MOTORMIA's system understands the car in the context of its existing modifications, enabling it to recommend parts that are compatible not just with the base model, but with the vehicle as it actually exists. This intelligence is continuously reinforced by real-world data from millions of installed modifications across MOTORMIA builds, creating a feedback loop that reflects how vehicles are actually modified in practice, not just how they were originally manufactured.

"Fitment isn't a static problem, it's a dynamic one," said Isaac Bunick, CEO of MOTORMIA. "Vehicles evolve over time, and data needs to reflect that. Our system doesn't just match a part to a car. It understands the car as a system, including what's already been done to it. That's where real intelligence begins."

With tens of millions of SKUs and MPNs (manufacturer part numbers) already in the enrichment pipeline, MOTORMIA is rapidly scaling its data infrastructure, positioning itself not just as a marketplace, but as the underlying data and intelligence engine for the global aftermarket ecosystem.

About MOTORMIA

Founded in Arizona in 2023, MOTORMIA has quickly become the leading platform for U.S. auto enthusiasts to discover aftermarket parts and build their dream rides. Built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, Mia combines AI, aftermarket data, community insight, and real-world evidence into one intelligent ecosystem. MOTORMIA has powered over one million builds across cars, trucks, bikes, and UTVs - empowering users every day to explore new ways to design, tune, and perfect their dream machines through AI-assisted discovery.

Learn more and get the app at motormia.co

Contact:

Daniel Buchuk

[email protected]

SOURCE MOTORMIA