Motorola launches moto buds 2 plus with Sound by Bose technology in North America

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorola is expanding its connected ecosystem in North America with the launch of the moto buds 2 plus: premium earbuds designed for consumers who expect more from their audio experience. With Sound by Bose technology, Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long-lasting battery life and smart audio functions, every note, beat and voice comes alive.

The moto buds 2 plus produce pure sound and zero distractions

Motorola expands its North American portfolio with the moto buds 2 plus, premium earbuds with Sound by Bose technology, Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), long-lasting battery life and smart audio functions.

Built for users who are constantly pivoting between their personal and professional lives, taking work calls on the go, exercising at a moment's notice or unwinding at home, the moto buds 2 plus have what they need to maximize every activity. These earbuds keep users engaged through Sound by Bose technology and tuned into their environments with Dynamic ANC and smart audio functions.

Expertly-tuned Sound by Bose technology surrounds users in a sound that's rich, balanced and emotionally resonant. For a layered, detailed audio experience, 11mm drivers offer full-bodied bass, while balanced armatures from Knowles add clarity and precision. When on the go, users can achieve high-quality, distortion-free sound wirelessly, thanks to Hi-Res Audio with Low-Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) support. It sounds more immersive, too, due to Spatial Audio.2

To keep consumers focused yet alert, the moto buds 2 plus offer Dynamic ANC. This technology removes external noise and distractions, making it easy for users to work from a coffee shop or take a call on their commute. For clear-sounding virtual meetings and calls, six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation and high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) cut through ambient noise to deliver crisp audio. If they want to enhance this even further, consumers can go to the Moto Buds app to enable CrystalTalk AI3 which uses advanced AI noise reduction to clarify one's voice in loud environments.

Users can expect up to 9 hours1 of playtime on a single charge and up to 40 hours1 of total battery life with the charging case. For additional flexibility, these modern multitaskers can use Dual Connection3 to keep them paired to two devices and seamlessly switch between them. They can leave the office, hop on a train and transfer their call from their laptop to their phone instantly. When they're with a friend, users can turn to Audio Share,3 and connect two sets of moto buds 2 plus to one phone, so they can enjoy the same music, movie or podcast. The moto buds 2 plus also feature Wear Detection,3 which automatically pauses one's music or content when users take out their earbuds. This means no awkward pauses or fumbling around with one's phone to stop the sound.

Consumers can also customize their controls to reflect what they use most. They can set their buds to either play, pause, skip a track, answer calls or launch a voice assistant whenever they tap them. On compatible Motorola devices, users can also activate moto ai4 by simply holding and pressing their moto buds. They can stay up to date on their notifications with Catch me up, leverage Pay attention to record, transcribe or summarize their meetings and even ask their buds to recall specific details and information when using Remember this. Consumers can also access AI-powered translation5 through their buds on select devices, keeping pace with their busy lifestyle and those they meet along the way.

Availability

In the United States, the new moto buds 2 plus in PANTONE Silhouette will be available on Motorola.com starting April 30 (MSRP: $149.99).

Contact

Brendan Hall

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimers

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google, Android, and Find Hub are trademarks of Google LLC. The Pantone color reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. Bose and Sound by Bose are trademarks of Bose Corporation. The product is conformed to "Hi-Res Audio Logo" standard defined by Japan Audio Society. The Logo is used under license from Japan Audio Society. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Motorola is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user under optimal conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on many factors, including temperature, volume, battery condition, and usage patterns. Spatial Audio requires a compatible Motorola smartphone and compatible content that supports Dolby Atmos®. Requires Moto Buds app; Must be downloaded separately from the Google Play Store. Requires a moto ai compatible phone and Moto Buds app; Must be downloaded separately from the Google Play Store. Translation functionality requires Google Translate. Supported languages and features may vary.

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc