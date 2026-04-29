Power, Style, and Flexibility: Motorola introduces three new flip devices to the razr family

Overview

razr ultra is the most powerful razr ever, 1 boasting powerhouse performance, a pro-grade triple 50MP camera system 2 with AI-powered features, the largest battery among flip phones 3 and fastest charging on a flip phone, 3 and the most capable external display on a flip phone. 4

boasting powerhouse performance, a pro-grade triple 50MP camera system with AI-powered features, the largest battery among flip phones and fastest charging on a flip phone, and the most capable external display on a flip phone. razr+ delivers a large external display, a powerful camera system enhanced with AI-powered features, fast Snapdragon performance, and speedy charging

razr debuts with a handy external display, versatile main camera system, all-day battery5 to stay connected, and advanced durability

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the debut of motorola razr fold at Lenovo Tech World earlier this year, a bold new addition that expanded the razr family beyond the pocketable flip form factor, Motorola is continuing to evolve its iconic razr lineup with the launch of three new devices: motorola razr ultra, motorola razr+, and motorola razr. Designed to deliver smarter, more personalized experiences in a chic and portable silhouette, the next generation of razr flip devices combines refined design, advanced performance, and AI intelligence to meet a range of user needs, from everyday flexibility to premium, flagship-level innovation.

Motorola is continuing to evolve its iconic razr lineup with the launch of three new devices: motorola razr ultra, motorola razr+, and motorola razr.

Big personality, compact design

The iconic razr flip design makes it easy to take powerful technology anywhere, with a compact form factor that fits effortlessly into daily life. From quick interactions on the outside to expansive viewing on the inside, the new razr lineup is built for portability without sacrificing capability.

For those who want all the perks foldable phones have to offer without compromise, the 4.0" external display on the razr ultra and the razr+ delivers unbeatable usability. Quickly check notifications or send messages on the go while staying fully present and in the moment. This display has a super-fast 165Hz refresh rate6 and with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, offers clear contrast and visibility even in direct sunlight. Easily access popular apps and games without ever opening the phone, and customize the experience with unique layouts, panels, widgets, and new video wallpapers. Users are even able to interact with the external display without having to touch the screen. Just hover a hand over it to wake from sleep or silence an alarm, or initiate a conversation with Google Gemini by saying, "Hey Google."7

Unfold the razr ultra to enjoy a big, beautiful 7.0" Extreme AMOLED display that's one of the largest on a flip phone. Experience the infinite contrast of deeper blacks and richer colors on a vivid display and over a billion shades of 10-bit color. View colors and skin tones just as they appear in real life with a Pantone Validated™ display,8 and with HDR peak brightness of 5000 nits, enjoy intense highlights, vivid colors, and improved contrast when displaying HDR content.

A fast and fluid 165Hz refresh rate6 makes gameplay and watching any action on-screen look incredible. And for even more immersive entertainment, Snapdragon Sound™ is designed to deliver premium sound quality for crystal-clear voice calls and lag-free Bluetooth® entertainment. Speakers are enhanced by Dolby technology, which lets users immerse themselves in greater depth, clarity and details for an immersive audio experience.

motorola razr+ delivers the same full-access 4.0" external display, as well as an expansive 6.9" Extreme AMOLED display supported by Dolby Vision, letting users experience lifelike picture quality with ultra vivid colors, sharper contrast, and richer details. Snapdragon Sound™ allows users to experience transcendent audio with immersive Dolby Atmos content on supporting platforms, whether listening over speakers or headphones.

On motorola razr, run full apps, check notifications, reply to messages and more on the bright and beautiful 3.6" external display, with all the same flexibility and customization of the larger displays in the razr family. Go from ultra-compact to super-sized with a flip, unfolding a 6.9" Extreme AMOLED display that's smooth to the touch. Videos and games sound as good as they look with stereo speakers that use Dolby technology to unlock an immersive audio experience.

Ultimate style meets durability

Crafted for both elegance and endurance, the new razr devices feature ultra-thin designs, smooth contours, and premium finishes. Beneath the surface, each device is built with longevity in mind, ensuring lasting performance without sacrificing style.

Across the new razr family, rounded edges and unique materials and finishes elevate the feel of each phone in-hand. razr ultra is available in vivid PANTONE® Orient Blue, featuring a finely-embossed Alcantara® texture. The renowned Made in Italy material is enhanced by a delicate micro-lattice pattern, conveying depth, tactility, and understated luxury. For a natural and grounded feel, razr ultra is also available in PANTONE Cocoa in a natural wood veneer finish for a touch of quiet sophistication. motorola razr+ is available in the earthy shade of PANTONE Mountain View, with a woven-inspired jacquard finish that adds sculptural dimension with a comfortable feel and confident grip. motorola razr comes in several eye-catching curated Pantone® colors, including PANTONE Hematite in a woven-inspired finish, PANTONE Violet Ice and PANTONE Sporting Green in a leather-inspired finish, and PANTONE Bright White in Acetate for a sleek, sophisticated look and feel.

Each phone is as durable as it is beautiful, with a titanium-reinforced hinge refined over multiple razr generations to provide added peace of mind for the longevity of the phone. razr ultra is the world's first flip smartphone to come protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3, which on the external display achieved over 75% better drop performance compared to previous generation devices,9 and motorola razr+ and razr debut with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® to guard against everyday drops and scratches. And users new to the razr family can step confidently into the foldable experience with added peace of mind knowing razr is the first flip smartphone in the category that meets military standards for durability,10 protected against high altitudes, extreme temperatures, and intense humidity so users can worry less and explore more.

Cameras that let creativity bloom

Blending advanced camera hardware with a comprehensive suite of AI-powered features, the new razr lineup delivers a smarter, more intuitive photography experience. Each device is designed to elevate image quality, simplify shooting, and unlock new creative possibilities.

The new razr ultra combines upgraded camera hardware with the most comprehensive set of AI-powered photography and shooting modes in our razr lineup. The high-resolution 50MP camera system is powered by a next-generation 50MP LOFIC sensor that captures up to 6x more dynamic range,11 helping preserve detail in both bright highlights and deep shadows. The result is content that looks closer to real life, whether shooting in harsh sunlight, low light, or anything in between. Behind the scenes, improvements across the system work together to refine every shot while advanced processing and larger effective pixel performance continue to deliver bright, clear images, even in low light. Fast, accurate focusing and optical image stabilization (OIS) ensure sharp results whether shooting stills or video, so users can capture the moment exactly as it happens. They also get to experience true-to-life color validated by Pantone®7 and with Dolby Vision® Capture, the same technology embraced by the world's top filmmakers and storytellers, which lets users bring their favorite moments to life with remarkable picture quality.

The 50MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens2 on the razr ultra maintains its versatility but benefits from the same improved processing pipeline, providing more consistent color, exposure, and detail across every lens, from expansive 122º landscapes to extreme close-ups. And with the 50MP internal camera,2 selfies look better than ever, with improved scene detection and AI enhancements that automatically optimize framing and lighting for individuals or groups. All together, it's not just about specs, it's about delivering a more reliable, more polished camera experience every time users press the shutter.

Both razr+ and razr deliver a powerful dual 50MP main camera system,2 with a 50MP main camera2 equipped with Instant All-Pixel PDAF, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS, and Pantone Validated™ color and skin tones.8 A 50MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens2 allows for even more creative content capture. Both devices also feature a 32MP internal camera with Quad Pixel technology, perfect for selfies and video calls in all lighting conditions.

Flex View positions also allow users to transform their razrs into a tripod, conveniently allowing for hands-free group shots, creative shooting angles, and better selfies using the preview function on the external display. And on top of the powerful camera hardware, all three new razr devices allow you to take advantage of new and updated shooting modes and features, like:

Camcorder Rotate to Zoom : In camcorder mode, a simple wrist rotation gesture lets users smoothly zoom in and out while recording. Using built in AI, the camera also automatically identifies and zooms in on the subject for the perfect combination of nostalgic camcorder controls and smart, hands-free functionality.

: In camcorder mode, a simple wrist rotation gesture lets users smoothly zoom in and out while recording. Using built in AI, the camera also automatically identifies and zooms in on the subject for the perfect combination of nostalgic camcorder controls and smart, hands-free functionality. Group Shot: Say goodbye to closed eyes and awkward moments in group photos with AI that captures multiple frames in seconds and intelligently blends the best expressions, so everyone looks their best in one perfect shot, every time. 12

Say goodbye to closed eyes and awkward moments in group photos with AI that captures multiple frames in seconds and intelligently blends the best expressions, so everyone looks their best in one perfect shot, every time. Signature Style : Make every photo unmistakably yours with this feature that automatically learns your editing preferences based on the adjustments you make to photos in your photo gallery.

: Make every photo unmistakably yours with this feature that automatically learns your editing preferences based on the adjustments you make to photos in your photo gallery. Frame Match: Need someone else to take a photo but don't want to risk a bad shot? First, lock the perfect frame with Frame Match, then hand the phone to anyone, step into the shot, and let them simply match the on-screen guide for the perfect photo, just as you envisioned.

Need someone else to take a photo but don't want to risk a bad shot? First, lock the perfect frame with Frame Match, then hand the phone to anyone, step into the shot, and let them simply match the on-screen guide for the perfect photo, just as you envisioned. Creative Watermarks: With intelligent color matching, Smart Color Watermark blends naturally into every image for a distinctive, professional look. Or personalize photos with a FIFA World Cup™ Watermark, which intelligently adapts its color to match each shot to celebrate the love of the game.

With intelligent color matching, Smart Color Watermark blends naturally into every image for a distinctive, professional look. Or personalize photos with a FIFA World Cup™ Watermark, which intelligently adapts its color to match each shot to celebrate the love of the game. Ultra HDR optimized for Instagram: Experience up to 5x enhanced dynamic range when shooting in the camera app or directly in the Instagram app.

Motorola is also the first brand to showcase Google Photos wardrobe, a new feature that can digitize users' closets, identify items in their Google Photos gallery, and allow them to mix, match, and try on outfits directly within the app—no downloads required. Motorola is also integrating Google Photos Memories into Daily Drops, a personalized content feed that delivers daily updates, allowing users to see their favorite photos resurface alongside relevant, curated headlines, weather updates and more.

Adaptable AI intelligence

All three razr devices in our lineup are elevated by smart AI experiences like moto ai,13 which has been shaped by a user base of over 1 million monthly users. Users can explore a variety of useful features, like the "Catch me up" prompt which gives a tailored summary of top notifications14 and "Next Move" which offers helpful next steps based on where you're at and what you're doing in real time. moto ai's advanced global search helps users find what they're looking for not only in the app library, but also contacts, calendar information, and message details with a single search.

But at Motorola, our philosophy is that AI should adapt to you, not the other way around. That's why we also give users the option to explore other AI platforms. Use Google Gemini to brainstorm ideas or get writing help to craft thoughtful thank-you notes, professional emails, and catchy social media captions,7 and have free-flowing conversations with Gemini Live to ask natural follow-up questions and multi-task with ease. Plus, Motorola continues its partnership with Microsoft to bring users easy access to Microsoft Copilot to boost productivity, with voice and vision support that helps users draft, edit, present, and organize across Motorola devices.. Or use Perplexity's real-time, AI-powered search to instantly summarize, explore, and take action, getting direct answers instead of a list of links, viewing cited sources for accurate information, and deeply researching topics using intelligent follow-ups.

Supercharged performance, battery life, and charging

As the most powerful razr ever,1 razr ultra is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform to deliver flagship performance, faster speeds, and advanced on-device AI experiences. The custom-built 3rd gen Qualcomm® Oryon CPU and the advanced Qualcomm® Adreno GPU elevates graphics-rich gaming for film-quality 3D environments while still maximizing performance and efficiency, and the ultra-powerful Qualcomm® AI Engine delivers fast performance for optimal AI experiences. And Snapdragon® 8 Elite sustains its flagship performance throughout the day without sacrificing battery life, even during demanding tasks. The razr ultra boasts the largest battery among flip phones,3 a massive 5000mAh battery15 that gives over 36 hours of battery life on a single charge.5 And when users do need a boost, they can enjoy the fastest charging on a flip phone3 with lightning-fast 68W TurboPower™ charging that gives power for the day in just 8 minutes5, 16 or the freedom of speedy wireless17 or reverse charging. Thanks to revolutionary silicon-carbon technology, users get the benefit of long-lasting battery life without a thicker phone, maintaining the razr family's thin and pocketable design without compromise.

From the stunning displays to entertainment and content capture on razr+, all these incredible features are powered by the premium Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Get speeds up to 3GHz for faster multitasking and improved efficiency, plus the Qualcomm® AI Engine enables on-device AI to work at breakneck speeds. Go all day and night on a single charge with a 4500mAh battery18 which delivers over 31 hours of power.5 When it's time to recharge, 45W TurboPower™ charging gives power for the day in just 11 minutes,5, 19 along with the added flexibility of 15W wireless17 or reverse charging.

On razr, battery, advanced AI experience, and overall performance are all optimized by the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7450X processor. The 4800mAh battery20 gives over 36 hours of battery life on a single charge,5 so users don't need to stop and charge between a whirlwind day and night out with friends, but when it is time to fuel up, 30W TurboPower™ charging gives power for the day in 15 minutes5, 21 and 15W wireless charging17 eliminates the clutter of cables for added convenience.

Our commitment to sustainability

Motorola is working to provide smarter technology that builds a brighter future while achieving sustainability goals as part of Lenovo Group. With this in mind, the new razr devices all come in plastic-free packaging that's fully recyclable and features soy-ink printing. motorola razr ultra uses 70% recycled plastic in the front camera bracket, motorola razr+ uses 75% recycled plastic in the protective case, and motorola razr uses 70% recycled plastic in the front camera bracket and protective case. razr ultra's wood finish optimizes timber use, designed for stability and long-term use. And all three devices in the new razr flip lineup are built with endurance in mind, from increased battery life to the titanium-reinforced hinge, to improve product longevity. Beyond the design efforts, all three new razr devices also earned the EUs top Class A Energy Efficiency rating.

Availability | motorola razr family 2026

motorola razr fold

In the United States, the new motorola razr fold - 2026 will be available for pre-order at Best Buy and Motorola.com on May 14 and on-sale universally unlocked on May 21 (MSRP: $1,899.99).22 The device will also be available at T-Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, and Verizon in the coming months.

moto pen ultra

In the United States, the new moto pen ultra will be available on Motorola.com on May 21 (MSRP: $99.99).

motorola razr ultra

In the United States, the new motorola razr ultra - 2026 will be available for pre-order at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com on May 14 and on-sale universally unlocked on May 21 (MSRP: $1,499.99).

motorola razr+

In the United States, the new motorola razr+ - 2026 will be available for pre-order at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com on May 14, and on-sale universally unlocked on May 21 (MSRP: $1,099.99).22 The device will also be available at AT&T on May 21 , with subsequent availability at T-Mobile in the coming months.

motorola razr

In the United States, the new motorola razr - 2026 will be available for pre-order at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com on May 14, and on-sale universally unlocked on May 21 (MSRP: $799.99).22 The device will also be available at Boost Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Verizon, Visible, Xfinity Mobile, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi Wireless, and Cox Mobile on May 21, with subsequent availability at T-Mobile and Cricket Wireless in the coming months.

Contact

Brendan Hall

[email protected]

Legal Disclaimers

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Dolby, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Snapdragon, Snapdragon Sound, Qualcomm Oryon and Adreno are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Google, Android and Gemini are trademarks of Google, LLC. The Pantone color reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. Alcantara® is a registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Motorola is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1 Based on internal testing using the AnTuTu Benchmark score, in comparison with previously launched RAZR devices.

2 50MP ultrawide sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP

3 Based in comparison with flip phones available in the North American market as of April 2026.

4 Based on the devices' ability to run full apps on its external display, in comparison with flip phones available in the North American market as of April 2026.

5 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

6 Actual refresh rate may vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

7 Gemini mobile app available on select devices, languages, and countries. Internet connection required. Check responses for accuracy.

8 PANTONE Colors generated may not match PANTONE-identified standards. Consult current PANTONE Publications for accurate color. PANTONE and other Pantone trademarks are the property of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026.

9 Results based on Motorola internal comparative testing. Actual performance may vary.

10 Independently tested and certified by SGS, a global inspection/testing firm, to meet MIL-STD 810H standard. The U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-SPEC standards establish methodologies for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Motorola tests devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions under select categories and procedures of the MIL-STD-810H standard to determine durability. Such testing and certification is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD 810H testing, is not covered under Motorola's standard warranty.

11 Data comes from motorola labs, and is a comparison with motorola razr 60 ultra / razr ultra - 2025. Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions.

12 Not available on motorola razr. Group Shot can recognize up to 10 faces/people in the same frame.

13 Motorola Account login is required to access moto ai features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality.

14 Catch Me Up is compatible with the following messaging apps: Google Dialer (GMS), Dialer AOSP, WhatsApp, SMS by Google, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, LINE, Discord, Viber, Signal, Instagram (Direct Messages), Google Chat, Slack, Textme, Skype, Messages SMS Messages, TikTok, X Messages, LinkedIn, AirBnb. Compatibility with other messaging platforms is not guaranteed.

15 The typical capacity is 5000mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 4800mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

16 Actual charging speed will vary based on temperature, device settings and other factors. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Charge using Motorola TurboPower™ 68W charger or higher (sold separately). Higher chargers will not increase maximum 68W charge capability. Use of other chargers not recommended and may impair charging performance.

17 Wireless charger sold separately.

18 The typical capacity is 4500mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 4395mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

19 Actual charging speed will vary based on temperature, device settings and other factors. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Charge using Motorola TurboPower™ 45W charger or higher (sold separately). Higher chargers will not increase maximum 45W charge capability. Use of other chargers not recommended and may impair charging performance.

20 The typical capacity is 4800mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 4610mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

21 Actual charging speed will vary based on temperature, device settings and other factors. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Charge using Motorola TurboPower™ 30W charger or higher (sold separately). Higher chargers will not increase maximum 30W charge capability. Use of other chargers not recommended and may impair charging performance.

22. Pricing varies by carrier

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc