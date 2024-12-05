Motorola unveils special edition razr+ in the luxurious Pantone Color of the Year 2025, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse

Bold and tasteful, the device reflects the warmth and sensorial nature of the color with soft inlay composed of coffee grounds

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Motorola's North American razr family gains an exciting and colorful addition with the release of a special edition razr+ in the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, PANTONE® 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. A warming brown hue that hints at the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse appeals to our desire for comfort.

Motorola unveils special edition razr+ in the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse

For years, Motorola and Pantone have celebrated the Pantone Color of the Year, which reflects cultural trends happening around the world. Sophisticated and lush but not pretentious, The Pantone Color of the Year 2025, Mocha Mousse, extends our perception of the color brown. It transforms the shade from humble and grounded to aspirational and luxe. Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete yet tasteful touch of glamor.

Chosen to represent Mocha Mousse, the motorola razr+ is bold and tasteful. Its iconic, flippable design gives users a dose of feel-good nostalgia while making a statement. And its massive external display lets them create and collaborate as much or as little as they want. This includes using the camera in Flex View to snap memories in a variety of ways. It's instant, too, as the camera opens with a simple twist-twist of one's wrist.

Of this year's color and continued partnership, Ruben Castano, Vice President of Customer Experience and Design at Motorola, said, "Mocha Mousse reinforces the importance of savoring the moment—a reminder to indulge in life's simple pleasures. Mocha Mousse also inspired us to create a new soft inlay composed of coffee grounds. Its warm and comforting essence embodied the sensory nature of this shade."

"The growing movement to align ourselves more closely with the natural world is exquisitely expressed by Motorola in the devices they created using Pantone Color of the Year 2025," Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, said. "Characterized by its organic nature, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse artfully brings the virtual and physical worlds closer together by introducing an intimacy and sensorial dimension into the motorola razr+, enriching our everyday engagement with our favorite devices."

Availability

The motorola razr+ in the Pantone Color of the Year 2025 will be available exclusively on Motorola.com starting December 19 ($200 off – or $799.99 – for a limited time).

