Motorq Appoints Adi Bhashyam as President to Lead the AI Era of Vehicle Intelligence

C3 AI and McKinsey veteran joins to turn Motorq's OEM connectivity foundation into automated decision systems for automotive enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorq, the leading connected vehicle intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Adi Bhashyam as President. Bhashyam will lead Go-To-Market and scale operations as Motorq moves to deliver automated decision systems and operational workflows for the automotive industry.

Automotive businesses are under pressure to make faster, smarter decisions about their vehicles. AI is poised to fundamentally reshape operations, from fleet management to dealer workflows to lending decisions — and the companies that move first will have a distinct advantage. Motorq has spent years building the foundation to power these decisions: a 100% software-based solution with direct integrations with 12+ OEM partners across 25+ vehicle brands. With that infrastructure layer in place and trusted relationships with customers and OEMs, Motorq is now turning that access into automated decision systems that businesses can run on.

"We built Motorq to be the best data and infrastructure layer the industry was missing — and we've done that," said Arun Rajagopalan, CEO of Motorq. "Now the opportunity is to build the AI layer on top: automated decisions, predictive workflows, systems our customers run every day. Adi spent over a decade designing, deploying, and scaling exactly these kinds of systems to Fortune 500 companies. We are excited to bring him onboard to scale a powerful data asset into something customers depend on."

Bhashyam brings deep experience at the intersection of enterprise transformation and AI deployment. He spent 11 years at McKinsey advising large organizations on transformation, followed by more than 10 years at C3 AI building and leading multiple customer-facing functions, including global sales and customer solutions. There, he was responsible for deploying decision systems to Fortune 500 companies, helping them move from reactive operations to automated, data-driven execution at scale.

"Motorq has built something unique: a foundation curated over years that is already aligned with where the market is headed," said Adi Bhashyam, President of Motorq. "The OEM relationships, the permissioned data, the trust on both sides — that takes years to earn and cannot be easily replicated. I am excited to build on this foundation to deepen our customer relationships with applied AI solutions."

About Motorq

Motorq is the enterprise platform for Connected Vehicle Intelligence, turning data from cloud-connected cars and trucks into insights and workflows that boost business performance at each stage of the vehicle lifecycle. Fleets, dealers, and lenders use Motorq to improve operations, such as cutting fuel consumption, reducing accidents, increasing vehicle uptime, and maximizing resale value. Motorq has raised more than $50 million from leading venture capitalists, including Insight Partners, FM Capital, and Story Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Europe and India. Learn more at www.motorq.com.

SOURCE Motorq, Inc.