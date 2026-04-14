Motorq Launches Fuse to Turn Vehicle Insights into Fleet Cost Savings

AI technology continuously monitors fleet operations to identify high-impact issues, recommend actions, and capture financial impact

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorq, the leading Connected Vehicle Intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Motorq Fuse at the NAFA Institute & Expo 2026. Fuse is AI for decision making that helps fleet operators identify cost drivers, prioritize actions, and reduce operational spend.

Fleet operations remain highly complex, with thousands of vehicles to manage, rising operating costs, and volatile vehicle prices. While fleet teams have access to large volumes of information regarding vehicle health, fuel consumption, maintenance, and more, turning that information into actionable decisions still requires time-consuming analysis. By the time a fleet manager reaches a decision, the opportunity to act has often passed, allowing avoidable costs to continue accumulating.

Motorq Fuse addresses this gap by continuously monitoring fleet operations, identifying the most critical issues as they emerge and presenting them with recommended actions and their estimated financial impact. This enables teams to manage the fleet proactively and with more confidence.

Underpinning Fuse is Motorq's Connected Vehicle Intelligence platform, which processes more than 250 billion data points per month through direct, hardware-free OEM integrations across more than 25 automotive brands.

"As fleets become more complex, the challenge is not access to information — it's knowing what to act on and when," said Vivek Malipatil, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Motorq. "Motorq Fuse gives fleet operators a single screen to understand what's happening across their fleet and act on the issues that matter most. This launch marks an important milestone as we expand AI capabilities across the Motorq platform to streamline workflows and improve operational efficiency across fleet operations."

Motorq Fuse introduces two capabilities:

Fuse Action Hub is a command center for fleet operations, presenting a continuously updated list of fleet issues ranked by estimated financial impact and severity. Each recommendation is tied to a specific vehicle, with clear context on what happened, what to do next, and the estimated cost if left unaddressed. For example, Fuse Action Hub will proactively flag excessive idling on a specific vehicle, identify contributing patterns such as location or usage behavior, and quantify the expected savings from reducing it.



Fuse Assistant enables users to ask questions in plain language and get structured answers, without waiting for reports or manual analysis. For example, users can ask Fuse Assistant to "Show me trends in average fuel consumption per vehicle over the past 3 months," and Fuse will generate a report and chart instantly.

Motorq Fuse is available to customers today in beta through the Motorq Fleet Portal.

About Motorq

Motorq is the enterprise platform for Connected Vehicle Intelligence, turning data from cloud-connected cars and trucks into AI-powered insights and workflows that boost business performance at each stage of the vehicle lifecycle. Fleets, dealers, and lenders use Motorq to improve operations, such as cutting fuel consumption, reducing accidents, increasing vehicle uptime, and maximizing resale value. Motorq has raised more than $50 million from leading venture capitalists, including Insight Partners, FM Capital, and Story Ventures. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Europe and India. Learn more at www.motorq.com.

SOURCE Motorq, Inc.