Motorsport Market size to grow by USD 9.93 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like A J Foyt Jr Enterprises Inc., ABT Sportsline GmbH and AF Corse Srl, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The motorsport market is estimated to grow by USD 9.93 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.27%. The motorsport market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer motorsport market are A J Foyt Jr Enterprises Inc., ABT Sportsline GmbH, AF Corse Srl, Andretti Autosport Holding Co. Inc., Avitas Motorsport Design, Bryan Herta Autosport, Dale Coyne Racing, EXOR N.V., Hendrick Motorsports LLC, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., JA Motor Sport, Liberty Media Corp., McLaren Group Ltd., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Red Bull GmbH, Renault SAS, Speedway Motorsports LLC, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and Yamaha Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motorsport Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

A J Foyt Jr Enterprises Inc. - The company offers motorsport such as streets of St. Petersburg, streets of Detroit , and Road America.

The company offers motorsport such as streets of St. Petersburg, streets of , and Road America. ABT Sportsline GmbH - The company offers motorsport that includes DTM, extreme E, and ABT racing stimulators.

The company offers motorsport that includes DTM, extreme E, and ABT racing stimulators. AF Corse Srl - The company offers motorsport such as Campioni del mondo GT, Doppietta nella 6 Ore di Fuji, and Secondi e terzi a Le Mans con le 488 LMGTE Pro.

The company offers motorsport such as Campioni del mondo GT, Doppietta nella 6 Ore di Fuji, and Secondi e terzi a Le Mans con le 488 LMGTE Pro.

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market. Europe will be the leading region, occupying 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Europe has the world's most popular racing tracks, which is driving the growth of the motorsport market in the region. Europe's popular racetracks, such as Ascari (Spain), Knockhill (Scotland), Anglesey (Great Britain), Monza (Italy), Silverstone (England), and Zandvoort (The Netherlands), hold many events.

Impactful driver- Significant investments by sponsors

Significant investments by sponsors Key Trend - Evolution of Formula E

- Evolution of Formula E Major Challenges - Intense competition from other forms of sports

Market Segmentation

By type, the market growth will be significant in the F1 segment. F1's legacy is unmatched by any other motorsport event. F1 has attracted many sponsors. It started in the 1920s and 1930s in the form of the European Grand Prix championship. It matured to F1 after the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA)'s standardization of rules. The takeover of F1 by Liberty Media is expected to attract more viewers by offering more engaging content. Social media platforms are expected to increase viewership levels significantly.

Market Segmentation

Motorsport Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.75 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Italy

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

