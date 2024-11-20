– Mercedes-Benz's elegant midsize luxury car has outdone its competitors to secure MotorTrend's Golden Calipers for the second time in five years –

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, announced today the Mercedes-Benz E-Class as its 2025 Car of the Year award winner. The new E-Class, available as both a sedan and wagon-crossover, claimed the top spot amongst competitors for its elegant, refreshed design, excellent performance, and technology.

MOTORTREND NAMES MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS 2025 CAR OF THE YEAR

Both the E350 and E450 models feature significant advancements in exterior and interior design. Refined over decades and now in its 10th-generation, the E-Class merges elements from both the S-Class and C-Class while establishing its own identity. The new E-Class is more thoughtfully designed around its occupants than ever before, demonstrated, for instance, through the sophisticated infotainment system, the center console's hidden wireless phone slot, foldaway front cupholders, and its spacious, practical cabin layout.

Following the trend of software evolution in modern cars, the E-Class features the latest version of the MBUX user interface, a system aided by artificial intelligence software developed in-house that now uses a single powerful processor to allow for innovative, user-friendly features. The newly updated system offers increasingly seamless over-the-air updates to the infotainment system and the addition of third-party apps such as Zoom (via an optional dash-mounted cabin-facing camera), TikTok, YouTube, and the Vivaldi web browser, all of which are already available on the E-Class.

"The meticulous and thoughtful changes that went into the 2024 E-Class are easily notable and incredibly impactful, which left the MotorTrend team thoroughly impressed," said Ed Loh, MotorTrend Group's Head of Editorial. "The E-Class met the mark across all six of our judging criteria and was undeniably the inner when compared to other vehicles in the segment."

MotorTrend's expert team of editors and guest judges also noted the enhanced engineering that benefits the E-Class, focusing on ride comfort, stability, and efficiency, with elevated driver assistance features. The E-Class offers a sublime driving experience with great acceleration and handling characteristics. Its performance metrics and safety ratings further bolster its status as one of the best midsize luxury cars of the 21st century.

Each MotorTrend Car of the Year competitor is judged against MotorTrend's six key criteria: safety, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, efficiency, and performance of intended function.

For a more in-depth analysis of why the Mercedes-Benz E-Class was named 2025 Car of the Year, please visit MotorTrend's Car of the Year award story here.

Becoming the MotorTrend Car, Truck, SUV, or Performance Vehicle of the Year is a crowning achievement in the automotive world, a testament to the unparalleled prestige and long-standing tradition of these awards. MotorTrend stands alone in its commitment to exhaustively evaluate and track-test vehicles for these coveted honors, a practice it has upheld with dedication since its inception in 1949 for the Car of the Year award. The Truck of the Year award was added in 1978, SUV of the Year in 1999, and Performance Vehicle of the Year in 2022, in recognition of an ever-evolving market. MotorTrend's iconic Golden Calipers trophy symbolizes excellence and serves as a powerful marketing tool, a testament to the awards' impact on the automotive industry and consumers alike.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group , a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring, and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprising more than 50 iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the No. 1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, category-leading podcasts, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content, and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .

Press Contacts

MotorTrend Group

Scott Shaffstall

[email protected]

Extension PR

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE MotorTrend Group