Motto Mortgage Celebrates Another Appointment to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® List, Once Again Ranking First in Category

Plus, Motto Mortgage's corporate headquarters based in Denver was named a 2024 Top Workplace by Scotsman Guide in its inaugural annual award program (…and they're hiring!)

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2016, Motto® Mortgage is the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S. With over 225 franchise offices now open across more than 40 states, the brand continues to grow. The company has helped fill a gap in the industry with its unique business model that empowers loan originators to take control of their careers, expands potential revenue streams for real estate brokerages and teams, and offers a simplified path to franchise ownership via its Mortgage Brokerage-in-a-boxSM solution.

"What makes the Motto brand unique is that each office is independently owned and operated by mortgage professionals who understand the nuances of their local markets, but also have the support of an established brand that provides the tools needed to best serve their customers," said Ward Morrison, president and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC.

Motto franchise owners and loan originators are provided comprehensive support and ongoing education, an ecosystem of technology tools that create a smoother loan and customer experience, guidance on compliance, recruiting assistance, and connections with a variety of wholesale lenders with loan options that cater to various homebuyer needs.

These are just a few of the reasons why Entrepreneur Magazine has once again named Motto Mortgage to its 2024 Franchise 500® list1, marking the brand's fifth consecutive year* being ranked, each time taking the #1 spot in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category. This isn't the first time Motto Mortgage has been recognized as a top franchise to own. Most recently the brand was featured on Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises (Worldwide)2 list and 2023 Top Franchises for Less Than $100K3 list, and prior to that was named a 2022 Top Recession-Proof Franchise4 and Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise5 by Franchise Business Review.

While Motto Mortgage continues to make waves across the industry, its corporate headquarters in Denver also recently made news when it was appointed to Scotsman Guide's inaugural list of Top Workplaces 20246. The company was recognized for its commitment to culture, collaboration, and career growth, its competitive compensation and benefits, and its dedication to giving back. Motto is always on the hunt for talented, driven individuals to join its team. To explore open career opportunities, visit CareersWithMotto.com.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With more than 225 offices open across over 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shopping for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated, and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

*For more information about prior year awards visit www.mottomortgage.com/awards-disclaimers.

