Motto Mortgage Gold Connection in Miami to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, December 1

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Miami invites the community for a ribbon cutting ceremony, wine & cheese tasting, and live music in celebration of its grand opening!

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Miami, Florida. Motto Mortgage Gold Connection is now open and serving all markets throughout the Sunshine State.

Motto Mortgage Gold Connection will hold a grand opening celebration on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 5 – 7 PM at its office located at 10703 SW 104th Street in Miami. The celebration will include a special ribbon cutting ceremony, a wine and cheese tasting, and live music. All in the community are welcome to attend.

Motto Mortgage Gold Connection is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Roberto and Susana Castillo. Roberto and Susana, who also own and operate Century 21 World Connection, bring 15 years of combined industry experience to the brokerage. The duo is now excited to offer their customers the highest level of customer service by combining real estate and financial services under one roof.

"We are thrilled to be open for business in Miami and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Gold Connection offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Miami," said Roberto Castillo. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Alexis Carril will serve as a Senior Loan Originator and Branch Manager for the office. Alexis is a mortgage professional with over two decades of industry experience and is excited to help her customers unlock their dreams of home ownership, one mortgage at a time.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Gold Connection at 786-238-7373.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Gold Connection:

Motto Mortgage Gold Connection (NMLS #2524056) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Florida, located at 10703 SW 104th St., Miami, FL 33176. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageGoldConnection.com or call 786-238-7373.

Alexis Carril: NMLS #386139

SOURCE Motto Mortgage