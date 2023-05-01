Motto Mortgage Luxe Group Now Open in Texas

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Texas market

HOUSTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Houston, Texas. Motto Mortgage Luxe Group is now open and serving all markets throughout the Lone Star State.

Motto Mortgage Luxe Group is a Black-owned, customer-first full-service mortgage brokerage established by Angela Martin and Toi Parnell. Angela and Toi bring 40 years of combined experience in the mortgage industry working as loan originators and will also serve as mortgage loan originators for the office. Their goal is to educate and empower buyers to achieve their homeownership goals and understand the scope of their investment by providing the best customer experience from initial conversation to contract and closing.

"Motto Mortgage Luxe Group offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Houston," said Angela Martin. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the local home buying process."

Angela has extensive background in all facets of mortgage lending and prides herself on being knowledgeable of the latest trends and regulatory requirements so she can serve as an informed advocated for her clients. "I know that buying or refinancing a home is the biggest financial decision of my clients' lives. That is why I make it a point to consult with clients throughout the entire loan process, so they are well educated and an active participant in the transaction," Angela went on to say. "Whether you are a buyer looking to purchase a new home or a current homeowner looking to benefit from refinancing, Motto Mortgage Luxe Group is here for you."

Toi is an Army Veteran and Houston native who strives to build trusting, lasting relationships with her customers. "Buying a home can be one of the most stressful times in a person's life but it can also be one of the most rewarding. I think it is very important for the borrower to have an advocate at their closing in addition to their Real Estate Agent," said Toi Parnell. "My goal is for each customer to feel comfortable throughout the loan process and I believe that good communication is the key to that."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Luxe Group can be reached at (832) 626-1518. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Luxe Group

Motto Mortgage Luxe Group (NMLS #2461523) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Texas, located at 15737 North Freeway Ste A, Houston, TX 77090. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgageluxegroup.com, call (832) 626-1518, or email [email protected].

Angela Martin: NMLS #1223886

Toi Parnell: NMLS #645856

