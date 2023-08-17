Motto Mortgage Miracles Now Open in Pennsylvania

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Pennsylvania market

HARRISON CITY, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Harrison City, Pennsylvania. Motto Mortgage Miracles is now open and serving all markets throughout the Keystone State.

Motto Mortgage Miracles is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Brent Zollner. Zollner brings over 10 years of industry experience to the brokerage, previously holding roles as mortgage loan originator, team lead and branch manager at notable companies including Movement Mortgage, PNC, Patriot Lending Services and Lending Heights. Brent will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office.

"Motto Mortgage Miracles offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Harrison City," said Brent Zollner. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Miracles can be reached at 724-953-7398. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Miracles:

Motto Mortgage Miracles (NMLS #2484724) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all markets throughout Pennsylvania, located at 3337 Route 130, Suite 2, Harrison City, Pennsylvania 15636. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageMiracles.com or call 724-953-7398.

Brent Zollner, NMLS #922593

SOURCE Motto Mortgage