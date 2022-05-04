Motto Mortgage Named a Top Franchise to Own by Entrepreneur Magazine and Franchise Business Review

Motto Franchising, LLC receives high honors on five prestigious top franchise lists, ranking first in the financial services category by both publications

DENVER, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage, the first and only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., continues its momentum as a top franchise to own and today announces it has received multiple prestigious awards from Entrepreneur Magazine and Franchise Business Review.

Earlier this year, the Motto Mortgage brand was recognized on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500® list for the third consecutive year*, once again earning the top ranking in the Miscellaneous Financial Services1 category. In addition, the Motto Mortgage brand has been named a 2022 Top Franchise for Less Than $100K2 for the second consecutive year*, and a Fastest-Growing Franchise for the fourth consecutive year*, ranking in both the 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise (Worldwide)3 and the 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise (US & Canada)4 lists.

"It is incredible to see how far the Motto Mortgage brand has come since launching just over five years ago. 2021 marked a record year for the brand reaching a major milestone of 300 offices sold since inception, and for the entire Motto network which closed nearly $3.3 billion in loan volume and helped around 13,000 individuals and families find their dream homes," said Ward Morrison, president and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "The rapid diversification of franchise ownership is a testament to how revolutionary our offerings are, and these accolades only solidify the growth and momentum we strive for every day."

In addition, the Motto Mortgage brand was once again named a Top 200 Franchise of 20225 by the Franchise Business Review. The brand ranked #32 of the top 50 large franchises and #1 in the financial and tax category for the first time, jumping to the top of the list from its previous ranking of fourth in the category*.

When asked about their experience as a Motto Mortgage franchisee since opening their business in 2020, Kelly Jackson and Davina Arceneaux, Broker Owners and Loan Originators for Motto Mortgage Home Services said, "As a husband-and-wife team going on our first business venture together we considered several factors when evaluating whether we should go the franchise or independent small business route. Motto Mortgage made that decision easy for us because of all the perks offered to their franchisees." The duo went on to say, "Not only was the startup cost lower than founding our own company, the tools and resources available to help us launch and grow our business and the access we gained to a network of successful, knowledgeable peers was unparalleled to any other franchise opportunity we explored."

Motto Mortgage, a Mortgage Brokerage In-A-Box,℠ continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 175 offices open in almost 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

1Motto Mortgage was ranked 306 in the 2022 Entrepreneur magazine Franchise 500® and was named first in Entrepreneur's category for Miscellaneous Financial Services. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021 of 1,177 participating franchise systems which included 3 systems in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

2Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Top Franchises for Less than $100,000 but more than $50,000 category based on the company's initial investment range and Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated July 2020 to July 2021.

3Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2022 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added worldwide between July 2020 to July 2021 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,177 participating franchises across all industries.

4Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchise US and Canada based on the net number of franchise and company-owned units added in the United States and in Canada between July 2020 to July 2021 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,116 participating franchises across all industries.

5Rankings based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review in 2021 of 30,000 participating franchise owners across more than 300 participating brands (which included over 7,100 participants from the "Large" (150-324 Units) category and 353 franchise owners across 6 brands in the financial and tax category) as to their experience and satisfaction with areas of their franchise system including training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community, and financial opportunity. Motto franchise owner participation rate was approximately 50% and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

