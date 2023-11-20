Motto Mortgage Professionals Now Open in North Carolina

News provided by

Motto Mortgage

20 Nov, 2023, 15:41 ET

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the North Carolina market

SUPPLY, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office located in Holden Beach in Supply, North Carolina. Motto Mortgage Professionals is now open and serving all markets throughout the Tar Heel State.

Motto Mortgage Professionals is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jabin Norris. Norris brings 17 years of real estate industry experience to the brokerage with a vision to create synergy between the mortgage and real estate industries. His goal is to provide a highly efficient, productive, and transparent one-stop-shop to help the public obtain affordable homeownership and build generational wealth.

"Motto Mortgage Professionals offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Brunswick County," said Jabin Norris. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

James Barmore will serve as senior mortgage loan originator and branch manager for the brokerage. James offers 7 years of experience and was mentored by one of the industry's best mortgage loan originators. Barmore is a mortgage professional that is data driven and analytically strives for the best loan product and financial comfortability for the public. He knows that shopping for a home can be overwhelming and offers his professional service with unprecedented availability.

"We are proud to have an elite professional like James Barmore lead us with this new innovative business model that we are confident will attract more top talent to join our team and fulfill our mission of raising the standard of service to the public in our market," said Norris.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices, because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Professionals can be reached at 910-444-3868. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Professionals:
Motto Mortgage Professionals (NMLS #2516020) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of North Carolina, located at 3369 Holden Beach Road SW, Suite 3 Supply, NC 28462. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageProfessionals.com or call 910-444-3868.

James Barmore, NMLS #1544810

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

Also from this source

Motto Mortgage Gold Connection in Miami to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, December 1

Motto Mortgage Gold Connection in Miami to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, December 1

Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new...
Motto Mortgage Ready Now Open in California

Motto Mortgage Ready Now Open in California

Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.