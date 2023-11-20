Motto Mortgage Professionals Now Open in North Carolina

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the North Carolina market

SUPPLY, N.C., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office located in Holden Beach in Supply, North Carolina. Motto Mortgage Professionals is now open and serving all markets throughout the Tar Heel State.

Motto Mortgage Professionals is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jabin Norris. Norris brings 17 years of real estate industry experience to the brokerage with a vision to create synergy between the mortgage and real estate industries. His goal is to provide a highly efficient, productive, and transparent one-stop-shop to help the public obtain affordable homeownership and build generational wealth.

"Motto Mortgage Professionals offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Brunswick County," said Jabin Norris. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

James Barmore will serve as senior mortgage loan originator and branch manager for the brokerage. James offers 7 years of experience and was mentored by one of the industry's best mortgage loan originators. Barmore is a mortgage professional that is data driven and analytically strives for the best loan product and financial comfortability for the public. He knows that shopping for a home can be overwhelming and offers his professional service with unprecedented availability.

"We are proud to have an elite professional like James Barmore lead us with this new innovative business model that we are confident will attract more top talent to join our team and fulfill our mission of raising the standard of service to the public in our market," said Norris.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices, because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Professionals can be reached at 910-444-3868. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Professionals:

Motto Mortgage Professionals (NMLS #2516020) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of North Carolina, located at 3369 Holden Beach Road SW, Suite 3 Supply, NC 28462. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageProfessionals.com or call 910-444-3868.

James Barmore, NMLS #1544810

SOURCE Motto Mortgage