Motto Mortgage Ranked In Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® For The First Time

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motto Mortgage brand has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's 41st annual Franchise 500® list, ranking #395 overall and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This is the first time Motto Mortgage has been included in the Franchise 500®. The brand was previously recognized in 2019 by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing-Franchises* as well as a top new franchise brand.**

"We are honored to be #395 on the illustrious Entrepreneur magazine 2020 Franchise 500® list, earning a place among some of the most respected franchise brands. As a three-year startup, it is especially gratifying to be ranked first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC. "These rankings are a testament to the strength of the Motto Mortgage brand as a franchise opportunity and showcases the potential of our business model."

As the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., Motto Mortgage was launched in October 2016 and has showcased fast-paced growth, averaging 50 franchise sales a year. The brand currently has more than 100 offices open in over 30 states. The franchise brand is also among the top 5% of fastest-growing emerging franchises*** according to Franchise Grade®.

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a research tool for potential franchisees.

"The 500 companies on the list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or a brand that's ranked highly on our list for decades. Either way, making our list means they're a forward-thinking company, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers' needs—because in an ever-changing business environment, that's what a franchise must do to thrive."

Entrepreneur published its latest Franchise 500® list in its January/ February issue. Both the Franchise 500® overall 2020 list and category rankings are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 1,105 participating franchise systems across all industries.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 100 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

* Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2019 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise units added in the U.S. and Canada between July 2017 to July 2018 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,094 participating franchises across all industries.

** Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2019 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2017 to July 2018 of 274 participating franchise systems open for 5 years or less as of July 31, 2018.

*** Motto Mortgage is among the top 5 percent fastest-growing emerging franchises from 2017 to 2019, based on an analysis of over 2,800 franchise systems performed by Franchise Grade®, during the 36-month period ended December 3­1, 2018.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

