Motto Mortgage Ranked in Top 150 on the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motto Mortgage® brand has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's 42nd annual Franchise 500® list, ranking #147 overall and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category. Placement in the Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This is the second year in a row that Motto Mortgage has been included in the comprehensive Franchise 500 ranking; in 2020 the brand was ranked at #395. Motto Mortgage has been recognized by Entrepreneur for numerous other awards, including Fastest-Growing-Franchises1 as well as a Top New franchise brand2.

"Ranking #147 overall on the illustrious Entrepreneur magazine 2021 Franchise 500 list and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category is a remarkable distinction," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC. "The incredible gain in our ranking by almost 250 spots year-over-year, especially as a four-year startup, is a testament to the power of the Motto Mortgage brand as a franchise opportunity."

Established in late 2016 as the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., the Motto Mortgage brand has showcased fast-paced growth and recently celebrated their best stretch of annual franchise sales ever. The brand has more than 125 offices open in over 30 states.

Over its 42 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a research tool for potential franchisees.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

Entrepreneur published its latest Franchise 500 list in its January/ February 2021 issue. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2019 to July 2020 of 1,116 participating franchise systems which included three systems in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," offers small business owners a meaningful way to diversify their revenue streams. The Motto Mortgage model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 125 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated, and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

¹Motto Mortgage named a 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise units added in the U.S, and Canada between August 2018 to July 2019 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of units lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,105 participating franchises across all industries.

²Motto Mortgage named a 2020 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 255 participating franchise systems open for 5 years or less as of July 31, 2019.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

