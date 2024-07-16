Motto Mortgage Sail Home Opens in New Hampshire Marking the Brand's Entry into a New Market

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the New Hampshire market

NASHUA, N.H., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Nashua, New Hampshire serving all markets throughout the state. Motto Mortgage Sail Home is now open, marking the first ever franchise office location in the state for the Motto Mortgage brand.

Motto Mortgage Sail Home is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by David Duplessis. David brings a multitude of mortgage knowledge to the brokerage with 35 years of industry experience under his belt, previously holding roles at companies including Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, HarborOne Mortgage, LeaderOne Financial, Preferred Mortgage Lending, and Luminate Home Loans, Inc.

"Motto Mortgage Sail Home offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Nashua," said David Duplessis. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

David Duplessis will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. David has lived in New Hampshire his entire life and is excited to leverage his deep knowledge of the market and mortgage industry to provide his clients with the smoothest homebuying process possible. He takes great pride in helping individuals and families achieve their goals of homeownership and forging strong relationships within the community.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Sail Home can be reached at (833) 562-6699 ext. 1. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated, and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Sail Home:

Motto Mortgage Sail Home (NMLS #2588053) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of New Hampshire, located at 169 Daniel Webster Hwy Suite 208, Nashua, NH 03060. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageSailHome.com or call (833) 562-6699 ext. 1.

David Duplessis, NMLS #39012

SOURCE Motto Mortgage