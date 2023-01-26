Motto Mortgage Secure Choice to Host Grand Opening Celebration on February 2

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Southport invites the community for food, beverage and a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Southport Oak Island Chamber of Commerce

SOUTHPORT, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Southport, North Carolina. Motto Mortgage Secure Choice is now open and serving all markets throughout the Tar Heel State.

Motto Mortgage Secure Choice will hold a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at its office (319 N. Howe St.) on Thursday, February 2nd at 11 AM ET with the Southport Oak Island Chamber of Commerce. Then, guests are invited to continue the celebration at The Solar Brewing Company (8108 E. Oak Island Dr.) from Noon to 4:00 PM ET. The celebration will include food, drinks, beer, music, and great prize giveaways. All in the community are welcome and encouraged to attend!

Motto Mortgage Secure Choice is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Jeff Flieler. Jeff is an agile executive with close to 20 years working for large, best in class, FMCG organizations like PepsiCo and Nestle. Jeff is known for leading high-performing teams and has a proven track record of high impact business results. His passions have always been rooted in developing strong teams and partnerships that focus on creating value and finding sustainable solutions for customers and the community. Prior to his Motto Mortgage Secure Choice venture, Jeff served as the division CFO for the Pizza and Snacking division of Nestle USA.

"We are thrilled to be open for business in Southport and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Secure Choice offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Southport, said Jeff Flieler. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Blakley Huntley will serve as the branch manager and mortgage loan originator for the office. Huntley is a trusted mortgage professional with 18 years' industry experience and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership and has the experience to get even the most complicated loans closed.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Secure Choice at 910-357-7319. The event is open to all members of the community.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Secure Choice:

Motto Mortgage Secure Choice (OFFICE NMLS # 2356464) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of North Carolina located at 319 N. Howe St. Southport, NC 28461. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageSecureChoice.com or call 910-357-7319.

Blakley Huntley, Branch Manager NMLS: 415181

Spencer J Kwasnicki M.D., Loan Specialist NMLS: 2341404

SOURCE Motto Mortgage