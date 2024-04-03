Motto Mortgage Triumph to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Wednesday, April 17

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Sugar Land invites the community for an evening of refreshments, music, and networking in celebration of its grand opening

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Sugar Land, Texas. Motto Mortgage Triumph is now open and serving the greater Houston area and all markets throughout the Lone Star State.

Motto Mortgage Triumph will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m. at its new office located at 14905 Southwest Freeway. Guests in attendance will enjoy complimentary food and refreshments, music, and the opportunity to get to know the Motto Mortgage Triumph team. All in the community are welcome to attend.

Motto Mortgage Triumph is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Linh Kieu Lu, who will also serve as the loan originator for the office. Linh brings a decade of experience in the financial services industry to the brokerage. Her mission is to foster trust with clients through open communication, knowledge-based guidance, and transparency at every step through the transaction.

"We are thrilled to be open for business and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Triumph offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Sugar Land," said Linh Kieu Lu. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Triumph at 346-237-5301.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Triumph:

Motto Mortgage Triumph (NMLS #2585498) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Texas, located at 14905 Southwest Freeway, Suite 110, Sugar Land, Texas 77478. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageTriumph.com or call 346-237-5301.

Linh Kieu Lu, NMLS #2486194

SOURCE Motto Mortgage