MOUNT GAY DEBUTS PREMIUM WHITE RUM ROOTED IN HERITAGE, REFINED BY CHARCOAL FILTRATION

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Gay, the world's oldest running rum distillery established in 1703, is proud to announce that its iconic Mount Gay Silver is now available in the US. Meticulously crafted by Master Blender Trudiann Branker, this exceptional product marks Mount Gay's white rum entry into the on-trade market, honoring Barbados' passion for premium white rum.

This launch re-introduces Mount Gay Silver to bartenders, providing them with the unparalleled opportunity to enhance their white rum cocktails. The blend was redeveloped by Master Blender Trudiann Branker.

Mount Gay Silver

Celebrating Barbadian rum culture and over 320 years of rum-making expertise, Silver proudly upholds Mount Gay's traditional identity. It is a blend of pot and columns still rums, distinguishing it from most other white rums in the category, which use column still only.

While the column still component of the blend is unaged, the pot still portion is aged for two years in ex-American Whiskey casks. The secret to the crystal-clear liquid is double filtration, one of which consists in a filtration through charcoal, which removes the color and adds to the elegant flavor.

In Mount Gay Silver there is no sugar added - all the rich taste nuances derive solely from the fine raw ingredients, pure molasses and cask aging.

These characteristics donate complexity to the liquid: a smooth and refined finish with tropical aromas of citrus, pineapple and toffee, alongside flavors of grapefruit, butterscotch and cane on the palate.

As an authentic island rum, Mount Gay Silver evokes the Barbados and Caribbean tropical climate. Its smooth and aromatic flavors, remarkable flexibility and unique character make it equally easy to sip, to mix in a wide range of cocktails and to enjoy with friends. The Mojito stands out as the signature serve.

"Mount Gay Silver is a classic I deeply cherish, rooted in the heart of Barbados and the Caribbean. I'm thrilled to see our beloved white rum launch in the US on-trade, empowering bartenders to elevate white rum cocktails and extending our authentic island craft to even broader horizons," said Trudiann Branker, Mount Gay Master Blender.

Mount Gay Silver is bottled at 40% ABV. It is available in key markets across the US in 1L size.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Legend PR

[email protected]

About Mount Gay:

Mount Gay is the World's oldest running rum distillery, established in 1703. Founded and still located in the Parish of St Lucy, at the northernmost tip of Barbados, Mount Gay rums are crafted using pure, coral-filtered water from our well and the finest Barbadian and Caribbean molasses.

Distilled in traditional double copper pot and copper column stills, Mount Gay rums are aged in a diverse selection of casks including American whiskey, Bourbon and Cognac. Celebrating over 320 years of heritage and expertise, the Mount Gay style comes from a fine balance between science, art and innovation. Created by Master Blender Trudiann Branker, first female Master Blender in Barbados, and aged under the influence of Barbados' tropical climate, our rums offer a rich and flavorful character.

Mount Gay's range includes Eclipse, XO, Black Barrel, Silver, the newly released Single Estate Series, alongside the annual limited-edition Master Blender Collection.

In addition to crafting rum in the World's oldest running rum distillery, Mount Gay is committed to use sustainable and transparent practices to realize our vision of environmental stewardship and carbon neutrality. From soil to sip.

For more information on our rums and to learn more about our commitment to our communities, our planet and future, visit www.mountgayrum.com.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

SOURCE Mount Gay