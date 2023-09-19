Mount Nittany Medical Center Increases Accuracy and Efficiency of Vancomycin Dosing Using InsightRX Model-Informed Precision Dosing Platform

News provided by

InsightRX

19 Sep, 2023, 09:47 ET

Pennsylvania acute-care facility helps improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency while reducing costs related to acute kidney injury

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightRX – which provides cloud-based precision medicine software to optimize treatment decisions – today announced results of a data analysis by Mount Nittany Medical Center showing how deploying InsightRX's Bayesian software integrated with PINC AI™ Clinical Surveillance powered by TheraDoc® for monitoring vancomycin dosing helped increase efficiency and optimized pharmacist workflow compared to industry benchmarks.

Results of the analysis – which visualized the increase in the percentage of patients whose area under the curve (AUC) was in target range – were presented at the recent Premier Breakthroughs Conference and Exposition in Nashville.

Based in State College, Pa., Mount Nittany Health operates Mount Nittany Medical Center, a 260-bed acute care facility with a 24-bed intensive care unit and a 61-bed emergency department (ED). Mount Nittany Medical Center has roughly 55,000 ED visits each year. While there are several ways to calculate AUC, Mount Nittany Medical Center chose to implement Bayesian modeling using InsightRX's model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) software platform.

Vancomycin is widely used in hospitals to treat infection. Vancomycin levels outside the target range for individual patients can cause acute nephrotoxicity and acute kidney injury (AKI), leading to worsening patient conditions, longer hospital stays, and higher costs of care. Nearly a half-million patients are impacted by AKIs in the U.S. each year, costing the nation's healthcare system $4.7 billion to $24.0 billion annually, research shows.

Mount Nittany Medical Center went live with InsightRX's Nova precision-dosing platform integrated with TheraDoc in Q3 2021 and increased the percentage of patients whose AUC was within target range by 12 percentage points in a six-quarter period. Mount Nittany Medical Center also performed above InsightRX's all-organization target attainment averages during this time period.

In Q4 2022, only 1 percent of patients experienced an AKI 48 hours after initiation of vancomycin therapy – well below the industry range of 8 percent to 16 percent.

"We're thrilled with how our data compares against industry benchmarks," said Amanda Holyk, PharmD, clinical pharmacy supervisor and critical care pharmacist at Mount Nittany Medical Center, who presented results of the comparative analysis at Breakthroughs. "And we've been able to successfully utilize world-class precision dosing solutions for the benefit of our staff and ultimately our patient population, who can receive award-winning care close to home, similar to large academic medical centers and tertiary facilities."

Along with Holyk, Hayden Hayward, PharmD, and Jessica McDonald, PharmD, Pharmacy Department, Mount Nittany Medical Center, were inducted into the 2022 CHART Institute Patient Safety Hall of Fame in recognition of their efforts in implementing Bayesian dosing software, InsightRX, to assist with vancomycin dosing.

In addition to helping Mount Nittany Medical Center to save money by reducing AKIs, the MIPD approach enabled by the InsightRX platform has helped streamline the workflow for hospital pharmacists, allowing for a more efficient weekend staffing model.

InsightRX's cloud-based Nova MIPD platform uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models, and Bayesian forecasting to understand a patient's unique pharmacological profile and guide treatment decisions.

"Mount Nittany Medical Center's success increasing the accuracy of vancomycin dosing demonstrates how MIPD can help improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency while reducing costs associated with AKIs," said Sirj Goswami, PhD, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "We are excited by the results of Mount Nittany Medical Center's comparative analysis and look forward to continuing our partnership."

About InsightRX
InsightRX is a healthcare technology company that has developed cloud-based applications for precision medicine and clinical analytics designed to individualize treatment at the point of care. The platform leverages patient-specific data, pharmacology models, and machine learning to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and can be integrated seamlessly within a clinical workflow.

About Mount Nittany Health
Mount Nittany Health is a comprehensive healthcare system headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania, with 19 clinical locations that serve six counties. Comprised of Mount Nittany Medical Center, Mount Nittany Physician Group, The Mount Nittany Health Foundation, and the Mount Nittany Health Children's Advocacy Center, the system provides primary and specialty care and offers more than thirty medical specialties, including Cardiology, Orthopedics, Oncology, Urology, and Neurology. Mount Nittany Medical Center was named a "World's Best Hospital" and "America's Best Maternity Hospital" by Newsweek in 2023. The Medical Center earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for quality care and patient safety and earned a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Visit mountnittany.org to learn more.

