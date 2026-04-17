Mount St. Mary's celebrates new School of Education name honoring to two life-long educators

EMMITSBURG, Md., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount St. Mary's University officially celebrated the naming of its School of Education as the Anthony F. and Alice G. Agnone School of Education during a ceremony on Friday, April 10. The new name honors two lifelong educators whose dedication inspired their son, Tony Agnone, C'75, and his wife, Jaynee, to invest in the future of Mount teachers.

Mount St. Mary's University

"The generous gift given by the Agnone family makes a positive impact on being able to make meaningful modifications to our education programs," said Stacey Brown-Hobbs, Ph.D., dean of the School of Education. "This gift will directly support teacher and leadership development through a variety of approaches, including removing financial barriers for those pursuing the education profession as well as strengthening and expanding our partnerships."

For Tony, a Mount alumnus and agent for high-ranking NFL players and coaches like Todd Bowles and Michael Strahan, education has been the "family business" for generations. His mother, Alice, taught kindergarten, eventually instructing roughly a third of the children in their small town of South River, New Jersey, while his father, Anthony, served as superintendent of schools for over 30 years.

Choosing to endow education, Tony explained, is the best way he and his wife can honor his parents and extend their impact to new generations of Mount students.

"When we decided to do this, we thought of who outside of your parents has the most influence on you? It's teachers," he said.

President Gerard "Jerry" Joyce, Ph.D. also reflected on the meaning of the gift and the role education plays in shaping students' lives. He said the Mount is committed to forming the whole person and preparing students not only for careers, but for lives of purpose and service.

"By investing in the preparation of future teachers, the Agnone family is helping to shape the lives of students who will go on to influence countless young people in classrooms across our region and beyond,"

The ceremony brought together Mount leaders, faculty, students, trustees, and members of the Agnone family to celebrate the new school name and the legacy behind it.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university located near the Catoctin Mountain in historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second-largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate programs.

SOURCE Mount St. Mary's University