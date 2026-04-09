Mount St. Mary's School of Ed to be renamed after two life-long educators

Mount St. Mary's University will host an unveiling ceremony for the newly named Anthony F. and Alice G. Agnone School of Education on Friday, April 10, at 4 p.m. on the university's Emmitsburg campus.

EMMITSBURG, Md., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by his parents' lifelong commitment to education, Mount St. Mary's alumnus Tony Agnone, C'75, and his wife, Jaynee, have made a major gift commitment to support future Mount education professionals, leading the university to rename its School of Education the Anthony F. and Alice G. Agnone School of Education. A 1975 graduate who later earned his J.D. from the University of Baltimore, Agnone credits the Mount with giving him the confidence and conviction that "if you put your mind to it, you can get it done," and now represents high-ranking NFL players and coaches, including Super Bowl–winning coach Todd Bowles and Hall of Famer and television personality Michael Strahan.

For Tony, education has been the "family business" for generations. His mother, Alice, taught kindergarten in South River, NJ, eventually instructing roughly a third of the town's children, while his father, Anthony, served as superintendent of schools for more than 30 years.

"When we decided to do this, we thought of who outside of your parents has the most influence on you? It's teachers," Agnone said.

The multi-year investment will enhance teacher and leadership development, remove financial barriers for students pursuing studies in education, and strengthen and expand partnerships that support the preparation of outstanding educators.

"The generous gift given by the Agnone family makes a positive impact on being able to make meaningful modifications to our education programs," said Stacey Brown-Hobbs, Ph.D., dean of the School of Education. "We look forward to working with the Agnone family to ensure that we honor the memory of Anthony and Alice, and I am grateful as this gift opens doors to explore new and original ways to prepare and retain proficient, reflective, ethical, leading and adaptive professionals in the field of education."

Media, alumni, and friends of the university are invited to save the date; additional details, including location specifics and RSVP information, will be shared as the event approaches.

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university located near the Catoctin Mountain in historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second-largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate programs.

SOURCE Mount St. Mary's University