Mount St. Mary's University Launches New Instructional Design and Technology Degree Programs

Mount St. Mary's University will offer both a degree completion program and a traditional undergraduate major in Instructional Design and Technology, preparing students for careers at the intersection of education, technology, and innovation.

EMMITSBURG, Md., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In Spring 2026, Mount St. Mary's University's Division of Continuing Studies (DCS) will roll out their new degree completion program in instructional design and technology (IDT), open to students who have earned prior credits in other subjects and are hoping to earn a bachelor's degree in IDT.

"Instructional designers bring learning to life through innovative applications of technology and media," shared Hannah Katzen-Cramer, instructional technologist in the Center for Instructional Design and Delivery (CIDD) and driving force behind the new DCS curriculum. "We are happy to bring these opportunities to students who have already started their path to higher education and seek to explore their niche in the vast world of instructional design as a new degree completion program in [the Mount's DCS]."

In addition to the DCS degree completion program, the Mount is also beginning a traditional undergraduate IDT degree program—the only university in the region, and one of only a handful in the country, to offer bachelor's degrees in IDT.

Both programs are housed in the School of Education and offer a pathway to curriculum, content, and training development careers in every setting, from education to nonprofits, government to technology industries.

Students in the DCS degree completion program will benefit from a flexible, well-rounded, accelerated curriculum that prioritizes experiential learning opportunities and interdisciplinary courses in areas such as management, psychology, computer science and communication.

"Our goal is to educate the whole person," explained Katzen. "Instructional designers work in a wide variety of settings, and our program is unique not only in providing an undergraduate IDT degree, but also in providing a broad skills base to students."

