Mount Students Compete in Annual Robert 'Bob' Fram CSI Challenge

EMMITSBURG, Md., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Six student teams from Mount St. Mary's University competed in the annual Robert "Bob" Fram CSI Challenge, a hands-on forensic investigation competition designed to simulate real-world crime scene analysis. Each team consisted of three students tasked with processing a complex mock crime scene under strict time constraints.

The first-place team—Emma Kaden, Joelle Hamel, and Destiny Stansbury—earned top honors, with each student receiving a $100 cash prize for their outstanding performance.

Students compete in hands-on forensic investigation competition

Established to promote educational and career interests in forensic science and criminal investigation, the CSI Challenge is organized by the Mount's Criminal Justice Student Association (CJSA) and co-sponsored by the Frederick Police Department. The event also draws participation from crime scene technicians and law enforcement professionals with expertise in forensic science, criminal profiling, and investigative procedures.

During the competition, students were dispatched to a meticulously recreated crime scene based on an actual case. Teams were evaluated on professionalism, evidence collection and preservation, written case documentation, witness interviewing, critical thinking, and team coordination. Participants conducted a full investigation, including DNA swabbing, latent fingerprint collection, blood evidence recovery, crime scene sketching and photography, and witness interviews, culminating in a comprehensive crime scene report.

Working under the pressure of competition and strict time limits, students demonstrated their ability to apply classroom knowledge in a demanding, real-world environment. Teams were judged by detectives from the Frederick Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit, along with forensic specialists and crime scene technicians from surrounding jurisdictions.

Beyond the competition, the event provided valuable networking opportunities, allowing students to engage directly with professionals in the field. Sabrina Swann, Crime Scene Investigation Supervisor for the Frederick Police Department, emphasized the importance of these interactions, stating, "Engagement between students and law enforcement professionals is critical in helping guide future careers, while also reinforcing the analytical and critical thinking skills essential across many professions."

This year's scenario was drawn from an actual homicide investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police. Following the competition, students attended a detailed case presentation delivered by Corporal Todd McCurdy, Supervisor of the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, and Trooper Jeremy Holderbaum. The presentation outlined the investigation from initial response through successful prosecution.

Students learned how investigators identified and apprehended a fugitive suspect responsible for the murder of an elderly woman, as well as subsequent burglary and attempted arson to conceal the crime. The case underscored the vital role of forensic evidence, skilled interviewing, and persistent investigative work in achieving justice.

Corporal McCurdy commended the students' performance, noting, "Our team spent hours processing the actual crime scene. It is impressive to see what these students were able to accomplish in just 50 minutes."

Criminal Justice Student Association Faculty Advisor Professor Joe Vince highlighted the broader educational value of the event, stating, "At the Mount, learning extends far beyond the classroom. We are committed to providing students with meaningful, real-world experiences that prepare them for professional careers in law enforcement and intelligence."

He added, "The Mount is proud of its alumni who serve at the local, state, and federal levels, as well as within the intelligence community. These students are continuing that tradition of service and leadership."

About Mount St. Mary's University

Mount St. Mary's University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university located near the Catoctin Mountain in historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland's second-largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate programs.

SOURCE Mount St. Mary's University