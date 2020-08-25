Mountain America's Three-Point Shot Program with the Utah Jazz Donates $53,000 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation

"We are so grateful for Mountain America Credit Union for this gift of $53,000. This year has presented some unique challenges and we appreciate community partners who found a way to continue their commitment to our mission," says Susan Sheehan, president and chief operating officer at Huntsman Cancer Foundation. "These funds are essential in funding new, innovative ideas that will lead to lives saved. On behalf of Huntsman Cancer Foundation and the Huntsman family, we can't stress enough how much we appreciate the hope these funds will provide."

During the past seven Utah Jazz seasons, Mountain America has donated more than $400,000 to Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

"Mountain America is pleased to support Huntsman Cancer Foundation in their efforts to eradicate cancer," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We are grateful for the support and hope Huntsman Cancer brings to our community through life-changing research and treatment."

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 920,000 members and $11 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America – guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

