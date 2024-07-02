Mountain Bike Market size is set to grow by USD 3.77 billion from 2024-2028, Mountain biking tourism acts as catalyst for economic development to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mountain bike market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.77 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.11% during the forecast period. Mountain biking tourism acts as catalyst for economic development is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth in development of electric mountain bikes. However, increase in accidents, crashes, and related injuries poses a challenge. Key market players include Alta Cycling Group, BH BIKES Europe SL, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd., Kona Bicycle Co., LAPIERRE SA, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Norco Bicycles, Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Pivot Cycles EU GmbH, Pon Holdings BV, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Trek Bicycle Corp., XDS Bike Co., and Youngone Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mountain bike market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Leisure and Competition), Type (Cross country bikes, All mountain bikes, Downhill bikes, Freeride bikes, and Dirt jumping bikes), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alta Cycling Group, BH BIKES Europe SL, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd., Kona Bicycle Co., LAPIERRE SA, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Norco Bicycles, Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Pivot Cycles EU GmbH, Pon Holdings BV, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Trek Bicycle Corp., XDS Bike Co., and Youngone Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The mountain bike market is experiencing significant growth due to the introduction of electric mountain bikes. These bikes enhance the riding experience by amplifying pedaling power and providing adjustable engine support for various performance levels. The shift towards family-oriented mountain biking and increasing interest in adventurous sports among the young generation further boosts demand. However, regulatory restrictions on motor power and speed limit the market growth. Despite these challenges, advancements in technology and efforts to establish e-mountain biking as a standard racing format continue to drive market expansion.

The mountain bike market is experiencing significant growth with various trends shaping the industry. Consumers seek lightweight bikes for improved performance and ease of use. Carbon fiber and alloy frames are popular choices. Trails and mountainous terrains call for robust components such as strong brakes, durable suspension, and sturdy wheels. Fenders and pannier racks are gaining traction among commuters and touring cyclists. Additionally, electric mountain bikes are on the rise, offering assistance for uphill climbs and extended rides. Overall, the market is driven by innovation, functionality, and consumer demand for versatile and high-performing mountain bikes.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

Mountain biking, an exhilarating off-road sport, experiences growth but faces challenges due to rider safety concerns. Unpredictable terrains and natural phenomena increase accident risks, leading to injuries and fatalities. Downhill riding poses falls over handlebars, while uphill riding presents limited visibility and mechanical failures. These risks negatively impact the market, restricting exploration and tourism revenue, ultimately hindering mountain bike demand and market expansion.

The mountain bike market faces several challenges. Key components like frames, brakes, and wheels require constant innovation to meet consumer demands. Bikes must be durable and lightweight, yet affordable. Regulations and safety standards add complexity. Consumers seek customization, leading to a diverse range of offerings. Supply chain management is crucial to keep up with demand. Competition is fierce, with many brands vying for market share. Costs, including research and development, marketing, and production, must be managed carefully. The industry must also adapt to changing consumer preferences and trends. Overall, the mountain bike market presents both opportunities and challenges for businesses.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This mountain bike market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Leisure

1.2 Competition Type 2.1 Cross country bikes

2.2 All mountain bikes

2.3 Downhill bikes

2.4 Freeride bikes

2.5 Dirt jumping bikes Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Leisure- Mountain bikes represent a significant market segment in the cycling industry. With increasing health consciousness and the trend towards eco-friendly transportation, demand for mountain bikes continues to grow. Retailers stock a variety of models catering to diverse terrains and skill levels. Manufacturers invest in research and development to enhance bike performance and durability. Distributors ensure timely delivery to retailers, while marketing efforts focus on reaching potential customers through various channels. Overall, the mountain bike market is thriving, offering opportunities for all stakeholders.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Motorcycle Exhaust System Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for high-performance and efficient exhaust systems. Factors such as stringent emission regulations and the rising popularity of custom motorcycles are propelling market expansion. Similarly, the global Trike Market is on the rise, fueled by the growing preference for three-wheeled motorcycles among enthusiasts and older riders seeking stability and comfort. Innovations in design and technology are further enhancing the appeal of trikes, making them a popular choice in the recreational vehicle market. Both markets present lucrative opportunities for industry players and investors.

Research Analysis

The mountain bike market encompasses the design, production, and distribution of mountain bikes, electric mountain bikes, and other off-road bicycles. Customer awareness and safety are paramount in this industry, with a focus on performance capacities, large wheels, and powerful brakes for optimal riding experience. Electric mountain bikes offer pedaling power with engine support, enhancing the off-road adventure sport experience. Trails may present surface flaws and potential accidents or collisions, necessitating safety devices and younger consumers' increased interest. Weather and sunlight are crucial factors in mountain biking tourism, while new energy engines and durability are essential considerations for off-road biking on rough terrain and off-track areas.

Market Research Overview

The mountain bike market encompasses the production, distribution, and sale of mountain bikes and related accessories. These bikes are designed for off-road cycling, featuring sturdy frames, robust components, and wide tires for optimal traction. The market caters to various segments, including entry-level, mid-range, and high-end mountain bikes, each with distinct features and price points. Consumers seek mountain bikes for recreational activities, competitive racing, and commuting in rugged terrain. Key factors driving market growth include increasing health consciousness, growing popularity of outdoor activities, and technological advancements in bike design and materials. Additionally, the market is witnessing a trend towards electric mountain bikes, offering pedal-assist functionality for enhanced riding experience.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Leisure



Competition

Type

Cross Country Bikes



All Mountain Bikes



Downhill Bikes



Freeride Bikes



Dirt Jumping Bikes

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio