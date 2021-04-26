Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Results And 4% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, representing a 4% increase from the $0.125 cash dividend declared in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2021.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2021. As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures) reflect adjustments for realized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for loan losses, and the provision for unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2021



2020























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 4,860

4,313

$ 2,286

3,390 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

0.69

$ 0.36

0.54 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.73%

1.53%



0.98%

1.45% Return on average equity

18.36%

16.30%



9.84%

14.60% Efficiency ratio

39.87%

42.85%



45.98%

45.98% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.82%

3.48%



3.46%

3.46%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $ 6,397





$ 4,585



Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)

2.27%







1.97%







(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.













As of or



As of or





Period Ended



Period Ended





March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



















(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality











Non-performing loans $ 1,699

$ 1,801

Real estate owned $ 1,378

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 3,077

$ 1,801

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.18%



0.19%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.27%



0.16%

Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1) $ 6,797

$ -

Net charge-offs $ 155

$ 20

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

774.46%



739.20%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.38%



1.42%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)

1.53%



1.56%













Other Data











Core deposits $ 681,402

$ 620,576

Cash dividends declared $ 0.125

$ -

Shares outstanding

6,291,003



6,286,003

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 17.06

$ 16.52

Closing market price per common share $ 23.80

$ 20.50

Closing price to book value ratio

139.51%



124.10%

Equity to assets ratio

9.36%



9.36%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

10.43%



10.11%









(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms

(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure

(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets







Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased to start out 2021 with another successful quarter which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 27% from $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $4.3 million in the same quarter of 2021, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 28% from $0.54 to $0.69 over the same period. I am proud to say that we have continued to support our clients and communities by actively participating in the second round of PPP, where we have loaned nearly $37 million and earned $1.7 million in fees as of March 31, 2021. Our allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) currently stands at 1.53%, and I am happy to report that our COVID-related modifications consist of only one $6.8 million hotel relationship as of March 31, 2021. Based on this and continued strong asset quality and positive signs in the economies in our markets, we did not provide any additional allowance for loan losses in the first quarter of 2021. We continue to remain highly focused on delivering strong returns to our shareholders, which we believe is reflected in our adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) increasing from 14.60% in the first quarter of 2020 to 16.30% in the same period of 2021, a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remain low at 0.27% at March 31, 2021, up slightly from 0.16% at December 31, 2020. Finally, in order to provide an additional source of liquidity and increased returns for our shareholders, we announced a $5 million share repurchase authorization on April 12, 2021, and increased our quarterly dividend by 4% to $0.13 per quarter."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 30.2%, from $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 to $10.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $190.8 million , or 21.3%, from $896.1 million to $1.087 billion , due in part to PPP loans.

, or 21.3%, from to , due in part to PPP loans. Average net interest-earning assets grew $106.1 million , or 54.9%, from $193.2 million to $299.3 million , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

, or 54.9%, from to , funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 61.2% from 1.65% to 0.64%, driving an increase in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.46% to 3.82%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.7 million and $0 of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021 as the result of a minimal level of COVID-related loan modifications, continued strong asset quality, and continued strengthening of the economy in our primary markets. A provision for loan losses of $1.5 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers we viewed then as more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $0.2 million, or 22.2%, from $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, due primarily to a $0.2 million decline in swap brokerage fees, which was partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans and wealth management fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $0.3 million, or 8.7%, from $3.9 million in the first quarter of 2020 to $4.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily the result of a $0.1 million increase in FDIC insurance due to the expiration of certain credits, and a $0.1 million increase in Other noninterest expense due to an increase in the reserve for unfunded loan commitments.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate of the Company was 24.0% and 26.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans and investments in tax-free municipal securities. The Company's effective tax rate declined during the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to increased investments in tax-free municipal securities and investments in certain loans eligible for a 5% state tax credit.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $36.2 million, or 3.3%, from $1.110 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.146 billion at March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:

Investments available for sale increased $13.9 million , or 18.0%, from $77.3 million at December 31, 2020 to $91.2 million at March 31, 2021 as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity.

, or 18.0%, from at to at as the Company took advantage of a steepening yield curve to invest excess liquidity. Loans receivable increased $21.2 million , or 2.3%, from $935.5 million at December 31, 2020 to $956.7 million at March 31 , 2021. Substantially all of this increase resulted from $36.8 million of additional PPP loans originated during the first quarter of 2021 as well as a $16.3 million increase in residential loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 (in thousands)









































Residential construction $ 13,037

14,805

17,772

17,238

20,950 Other construction

33,720

35,361

39,858

40,996

40,944 Farmland

6,322

7,943

8,430

8,592

8,391 Home equity

32,281

32,543

35,833

35,882

41,674 Residential

240,606

224,288

218,872

211,234

203,030 Multi-family

45,703

42,666

27,758

26,606

26,980 Owner-occupied commercial

168,442

170,683

150,402

149,646

137,289 Non-owner occupied commercial

233,142

234,751

257,907

253,280

256,197 Commercial & industrial

76,421

80,380

73,234

74,107

78,031 PPP Program

96,147

81,465

107,723

107,384

- Consumer

10,891

10,597

10,359

11,375

11,098























$ 956,712

935,482

948,148

936,340

824,584























Total deposits increased $33.5 million, or 3.6%, from $921.9 million at December 31, 2020 to $955.4 million at March 31, 2021. The primary driver of this increase was a $41.8 million, or 20.1%, increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances from $208.3 million to $250.1 million.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 (in thousands)









































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 250,069

208,250

221,300

215,202

134,498 NOW and money market

105,641

96,243

86,931

84,930

83,658 Savings

325,692

316,083

306,119

286,995

283,032 Retail time deposits

138,989

173,305

196,188

186,386

175,857 Wholesale time deposits

134,994

128,015

88,831

126,486

152,670























$ 955,385

921,896

899,369

899,999

829,715























FHLB borrowings of $50.0 million at March 31, 2021 represent a 3-month floating rate advance swapped to a fixed rate through March 2025.

Total equity increased $3.5 million, or 3.4%, from $103.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $107.3 million at March 31, 2021. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $4.9 million and an improvement in the value of the interest rate swap of $0.6 million, offset by a decline in the net unrealized gains on investments available for sale of $1.3 million and dividends paid of $0.8 million. Tangible book value per share improved from $16.52 at December 31, 2020 to $17.06 at March 31, 2021, an annualized increase of 13.1%. Equity to assets was 9.36% at both March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased slightly from 0.19% at December 31, 2020 to 0.18% at March 31, 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets increased from 0.16% at December 31, 2020 to 0.27% at March 31, 2021, due to the foreclosure of a single agricultural property during the first quarter of 2021 in the amount of $1.4 million. This property has a 90% government guarantee and no material loss is expected. Net charge-offs of $155 thousand were recognized during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $20 thousand during the full year ended December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans decreased slightly from 1.42% (1.56% excluding PPP loans) at December 31, 2020 to 1.38% (1.53% excluding PPP loans) at March 31, 2021, and coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance remained strong at 774.5% at March 31, 2021.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company granted a modification on a $6.8 million loan in the hotel industry that experienced COVID-related construction delays. As of March 31, 2021, this is the only COVID-related loan modification outstanding. Pursuant to interagency guidance, the Company has elected to not consider loans modified under the CARES Act as troubled debt restructurings.

The following summarizes the outstanding loans as of the applicable period with COVID-related modifications by customer industry:





March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2020

2020 (in thousands)

































Office building $ -

-

10,345

19,800 Warehouse

-

-

9,691

13,400 Residential 1-4

-

-

3,985

13,800 Retail

-

-

3,138

7,900 Vacant real estate

-

-

2,513

2,767 Medical

-

-

1,719

2,856 Campground

-

-

1,564

1,564 Equipment

-

-

1,100

1,982 Vacation cabins

-

-

1,069

9,100 Restaurants

-

-

1,029

1,964 Hotel

6,797

-

917

67,000 Mini-storage

-

-

-

21,800 Marina

-

-

-

9,300 Multi-family

-

-

-

5,900 Other industries

-

-

2,988

12,367



















$ 6,797

-

40,058

191,500

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted efficiency ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) further deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses, (ii) the further effects of the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our and our customers' business, results of operations, asset quality and financial condition; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas, (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin, (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, (vi) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve, (vii) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers, (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets, (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio, (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels, (xiv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy, (xv) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments, (xvi) inadequate allowance for loan losses, (xvii) results of regulatory examinations, (xviii) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches, (xix) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases, (xx) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors, (xxi) loss of key personnel, (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, and (xxiii) the negative impact of possible future inflationary pressures. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2021 2020 Interest income







Loans $ 10,664 10,198

Investment securities - taxable

470 265

Investment securities - tax exempt

96 3

Dividends and other

52 117





11,282 10,583 Interest expense





Deposits







Savings

251 1,014

Interest bearing transaction accounts

69 227

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

293 629

Other time deposits

241 732

Total deposits

854 2,602

Senior debt

113 153

Subordinated debt

163 -

FHLB & FRB advances

122 122





1,252 2,877









Net interest income

10,030 7,706









Provision for loan losses

- 1,495









Net interest income after provision for loan losses

10,030 6,211









Noninterest income







Service charges and fee income

294 297

Bank owned life insurance

31 35

Realized gain on sale of investment securities available for sale

1 -

Unrealized gains on equity securities

1 -

Gain on sale of loans

102 64

Wealth management

164 116

Swap fees

- 245

Other noninterest income

15 25





608 782 Noninterest expense







Compensation and employee benefits

2,320 2,379

Occupancy

359 338

Furniture and equipment

148 89

Data processing

395 337

FDIC insurance

115 42

Office

163 128

Advertising

42 46

Professional fees

218 256

Real estate owned

30 (16)

Other noninterest expense

451 304





4,241 3,903









Income before income taxes

6,397 3,090









Income taxes

1,537 804









Net income $ 4,860 2,286









Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shares

15 6









Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,845 2,280









Earnings per common share:







Basic $ 0.77 0.36

Diluted $ 0.77 0.36









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

6,268,706 6,271,810

Diluted

6,271,531 6,294,540







Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)



















March 31,



December 31,





2021



2020 Assets























Cash and due from banks $ 11,768

$ 14,287 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

57,750



58,081

Cash and cash equivalents

69,518



72,368













Investments available for sale

91,165



77,290 Equity securities

3,630



3,630 Loans held for sale

1,107



418













Loans receivable

956,712



935,482 Allowance for loans losses

(13,158)



(13,313)

Net loans receivable

943,554



922,169













Premises and equipment, net

11,382



11,438 Accrued interest receivable

3,654



4,247 Real estate owned

1,378



- Bank owned life insurance

9,465



7,435 Restricted stock

3,701



2,951 Deferred tax assets, net

3,478



3,611 Other assets

4,167



4,413













Total assets $ 1,146,199

$ 1,109,970













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity























Noninterest-bearing $ 250,069

$ 208,250 Interest-bearing

570,322



585,631 Wholesale

134,994



128,015

Total deposits

955,385



921,896













FHLB / FRB borrowings

50,000



50,000 Senior debt, net

13,495



13,994 Subordinated debt, net

9,790



9,778 Accrued interest payable

292



495 Post-employment liabilities

3,065



2,992 Other liabilities

6,850



6,974













Total liabilities

1,038,877



1,006,129













Total shareholders' equity

107,322



103,841













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,146,199

$ 1,109,970







Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Three Months Ended



March 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2021 2020 Adjusted Net Income





Net income (GAAP) $ 4,860 2,286 Realized gain on sale of investment securities

(1) - Unrealized gains on equity securities

(1) - Accretion of PPP fees, net

(874) - (Gain) loss from sale of REO

- - Provision for loan losses

- 1,495 Provision for unfunded loan commitments

135 - Tax effect of adjustments

193 (391) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 4,313 3,390







Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.77 0.36 Realized gain on sale of investment securities

(0.00) - Unrealized gains on equity securities

(0.00) - Accretion of PPP fees, net

(0.14) - (Gain) loss from sale of REO

- - Provision for loan losses

- 0.24 Provision for unfunded loan commitments

0.02 - Tax effect of adjustments

0.03 (0.06) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

0.69 0.54







Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.73% 0.98% Realized gain on sale of investment securities

0.00% 0.00% Unrealized gains on equity securities

0.00% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.31% 0.00% (Gain) loss from sale of REO

0.00% 0.00% Provision for loan losses

0.00% 0.53% Provision for unfunded loan commitments

0.05% 0.00% Tax effect of adjustments

0.07% -0.14% Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.53% 1.45%







Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)

18.36% 9.84% Realized gain on sale of investment securities

0.00% 0.00% Unrealized gains on equity securities

0.00% 0.00% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-3.30% 0.00% (Gain) loss from sale of REO

0.00% 0.00% Provision for loan losses

0.00% 5.65% Provision for unfunded loan commitments

0.51% 0.00% Tax effect of adjustments

0.73% -1.48% Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

16.30% 14.60%







Adjusted Efficiency Ratio





Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

39.87% 45.98% Realized gain on sale of investment securities

N/M N/M Unrealized gains on equity securities

N/M N/M Accretion of PPP fees, net

N/M N/M (Gain) loss from sale of REO

N/M N/M Provision for loan losses

N/M N/M Provision for unfunded loan commitments

N/M N/M Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)

42.85% 45.98% N/M - Not Meaningful





























Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued











Three Months Ended



March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)











2021 2020 Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)





Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

3.82% 3.46% Accretion of PPP fees, net

-0.34% 0.00% Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

3.48% 3.46%







Allowance to Non-PPP loans





Allowance to loans (GAAP)

1.38% 0.89% Impact of PPP loans

0.15% 0.00% Allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP)

1.53% 0.89%







Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (GAAP)

4,860 2,286 Income taxes

1,537 804 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses

- 1,495 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

6,397 4,585







Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.73% 0.98% Impact of excluding income taxes

0.55% 0.34% Impact of excluding provision for loan losses

- 0.64% Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)

2.27% 1.97%





(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin







Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis

















































For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2021



2020





Average







Average









Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /





Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate





(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning Assets:



















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 915,474 10,664 4.72%

$ 810,039 10,198 5.06%

Loans - tax exempt (2)

11,569 192 6.75%



- - 0.00%

Investments - taxable

69,119 470 2.76%



46,173 265 2.31%

Investments - tax exempt (1)

12,036 122 4.09%



364 4 4.20%

Interest earning deposits

72,037 15 0.08%



30,063 51 0.68%

Other investments, at cost

6,598 36 2.21%



9,439 66 2.81%

Total interest-earning assets

1,086,833 11,499 4.29%



896,078 10,584 4.75%

Noninterest earning assets

38,207







36,165





Total assets $ 1,125,040





$ 932,243

























Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 31,210 8 0.10%

$ 20,837 26 0.50%

Savings accounts

323,890 252 0.32%



287,862 1,014 1.42%

Money market accounts

69,795 60 0.35%



60,622 201 1.33%

Retail time deposits

154,569 406 1.07%



167,514 877 2.11%

Wholesale time deposits

134,676 128 0.39%



113,949 484 1.71%

Total interest bearing deposits

714,140 854 0.48%



650,784 2,602 1.61%























Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

50,000 122 0.99%



36,353 122 1.35%

Senior debt

13,625 113 3.36%



15,712 153 3.92%

Subordinated debt

9,779 163 6.76%



- - 0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

787,544 1,252 0.64%



702,849 2,877 1.65%























Noninterest-bearing deposits

222,036







128,640





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

9,605







7,853





Total liabilities

1,019,185







839,342



























Total shareholders' equity

105,855







92,901





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,125,040





$ 932,243



























Tax-equivalent net interest income



10,247







7,707

























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 299,289





$ 193,229



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-



















bearing liabilities

138%







127%



























Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

3.65%







3.10%



























Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

3.82%







3.46%









(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate (2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit (3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities (4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets

