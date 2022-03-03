Mountain Commerce Bank Receives Approval To Open Brentwood Branch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), the subsidiary of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), announced it had received regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions (TDFI) to open a branch at 5205 Maryland Way in Brentwood, TN. The branch is scheduled to open during the second quarter of this year.

"This expansion into the Nashville metro market, and specifically Williamson County, aligns with our strategy of providing responsive relationship banking to clients in high–growth markets," said William E. "Bill" Edwards III, MCB president and chief executive officer.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp and its subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank



Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back to 1910 and will serve middle and east Tennessee through 6 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on providing responsive relationship banking to small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals and clients who value personal service and attention. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

At the end of December 2021, MCB had $1.335 billion in total assets and $1.108 billion in total deposits.

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.