Mountain Culture Kombucha launches new glass bottle design from Ardagh Group

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a division of Ardagh Group , partnered with Mountain Culture Kombucha to introduce a new 12oz glass bottle design for its kombucha, which features a convenient, twist-off cap.

In the non-alcoholic craft beverage world, easily resealable 12oz clear bottles are the most popular. In an effort to differentiate its products, Mountain Culture Kombucha chose to package its product in a 12oz glass amber bottle that would offer UV protection for the live organisms within the kombucha.

"Connecting with Ardagh Group, and their willingness to produce the exact bottle we have been searching for during the better part of a decade, has been a game changer for us," said Peter Roderick, Owner of Mountain Culture Kombucha. "From initial conversations all the way through delivery of the final product, we have never had a better experience working with a new supplier. We look forward to working with Ardagh Group for years to come."

Nearly 33% of new beverage launches tracked by Mintel GNPD in 2017-2018 featured new packaging, focusing on a more streamlined look using bold graphics, simplified information and prominent visual components. According to Mintel's Beverage Packaging Trends 2019 report, glass bottles are still widely used and stand out for their strong association with more premium offerings. Furthermore, around one in five U.S. beverage consumers say they have paid more for a beverage product because they liked the packaging format (e.g., material) (20%) and the packaging design (e.g., artwork) (17%).

"At Ardagh Group, we understand the importance of packaging design," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer of Ardagh Group's North American Glass division. "Using options from our extensive product portfolio, this bottle represents a perfect package solution for kombucha products."

This new, 100 percent and endlessly recyclable bottle is available for purchase in Ardagh Group's stock catalog. Later this year, Ardagh Group will expand its product portfolio for the kombucha market by adding three additional glass bottle designs in a variety of sizes to its stock bottle catalog.

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beverage market with capabilities and resources to grow with brands every step of the way. For glass bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, contact Ardagh Group directly at 636-299-5495 (Central), 856-455-2137 (East), 707-200-9350 (West) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com .

Further information

Gina Behrman, Director, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com , 317.558.5732

Peter Roderick, Owner, Mountain Culture Kombucha, peter@mountainculturekombuch.com , (434) 962-7404

Download image.

Notes to the editor:

Since 2012, Mountain Culture Kombucha has been producing small batch, craft brewed kombucha, using only clean mountain water, truly good ingredients and naturally occurring microorganisms. Instead of simply making kombucha that no one would hate, we chose to style our craft for the discerning palate. To this day, we create unique and memorable flavors that speak to people who know how to listen. We take the art of brewing as seriously as the science that it is, and as it turns out, people actually appreciate authenticity. Beyond the brew itself, we put real intention behind building our business to nurture Appalachia and treating the economic impact of commerce with respect. We believe in the power of conscious capitalism to change the world.

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable, metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates more than 100 metal and glass production facilities in 22 countries across five continents, employing more than 23,000 people with sales of $9bn.

SOURCE Ardagh Group

Related Links

http://www.ardaghgroup.com

