Mountain Dew Teases New Product Incentive Program Set to Launch During the 2026 MLB Season

PepsiCo's Gatorade® Also Renews Long-Standing MLB Partnership

to Extend Relationship Through Four Decades

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Spring Training warms up, Mountain Dew® Baja Blast® is swinging for the fences and joining Major League Baseball as the Official Soft Drink sponsor – bringing its iconic tropical lime flavor to ballparks and watch parties nationwide.

MOUNTAIN DEW® BAJA BLAST® Steps Up to the Plate as the Official Soft Drink of Major League Baseball

"Mountain Dew Baja Blast brings the same electrifying energy to baseball that fans feel with every sip of our tropical citrus soda – whether it's at first pitch, during a seventh‑inning stretch, or in the middle of a late‑game rally," said Mark Kirkham, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "As the official soft drink sponsor of MLB, we're excited to fuel fans' passion for the game all season long."

As part of the partnership, Mountain Dew will roll out a season-long promotion tied to the biggest home runs in the game. The 'Get a Baja for a Blast' program will turn long-distance home runs into product rewards, with more details coming soon at BajaBlastHomeRuns.com. Fans are encouraged to check back for more details and sign up for updates as the season leads off.

"Mountain Dew has always shown up where fans are most passionate, and this relationship is a perfect illustration of that approach as the momentum and excitement around MLB is soaring following a historic Postseason and World Series," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, MLB Chief Marketing Officer & Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships. "Game day is about energy, excitement, and being part of something bigger – and Mountain Dew gets that."

PepsiCo brings more than Mountain Dew Baja Blast to Major League Baseball this season. Gatorade – a long-standing MLB partner since 1990 – also returns for the 2026 season as the league's Official Sports Drink. To mark the occasion, Major League Baseball and PepsiCo on behalf of Mountain Dew, and Gatorade will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Times Square this morning, February 19 – a signal that the 2026 baseball season is on its way.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast is now the Official Soft Drink of MLB. Head to BajaBlastHomeRuns.com and sign up to be the first to hear what's coming. Follow @MountainDew and @MLB for live game-day updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes action all season long.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved three straight years of total attendance gains for the first time in 18 years and remains the best-attended sports league in the world. Since 2023, historic rule changes have improved the quality of play on the field, emphasizing speed and athleticism at a better pace. In 2025, MLB had its third straight season clocking in with an average game time of 2:40 or below for the first time in 40 years. Viewership of MLB games nationally, locally, on MLB.TV and in Canada and Japan all increased over last year, with most platforms achieving double-digit percentage increases. Game Seven of the thrilling 2025 World Series presented by Capital One averaged 51.0 million viewers combined across the United States, Canada, and Japan, making the 11-inning contest the most-watched MLB game in 34 years, dating back to Game Seven of the 1991 World Series. MLB.TV set another consumption record this season with 19.4 billion minutes watched, an increase of +34% over last year. The MLB App registered its most-trafficked season ever with daily traffic increasing by +18% over 2024. As the league expanded its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like reigning Most Valuable Players Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms, international events, and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit mlb.com.

